Skyroot Aerospace Founders Meet PM Modi; Discuss Vikram-1 Mission, Vision On Future Of Space
Skyroot Aerospace said the prime minister discussed the technology, long-term vision, and the opportunities ahead for India's private space ecosystem.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Founders of Skyroot Aerospace, the company which successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of the country's private space ecosystem.
In a social media post on 'X', "A great interaction with Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka of Skyroot Aerospace." He said the success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently in the discussion, in addition to many other interesting subjects.
A great interaction with Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka of Skyroot Aerospace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2026
The success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently in our discussion, in addition to many other interesting subjects. Happy to hear about their journey so far and their insights on what lies… https://t.co/I3aEVfa7fb
"Happy to hear about their journey so far and their insights on what lies ahead. Their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of our private space ecosystem. Best wishes to the entire Skyroot team," he said.
Skyroot Aerospace said its founders Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka had the privilege of sharing the company's journey, the successful Vikram-1 mission, and the vision for the future of space.
The company said the prime minister discussed the technology, long-term vision, and the opportunities ahead for India's private space ecosystem. "His encouragement for young entrepreneurs and his confidence in India's growing innovation ecosystem continue to inspire us," it said.
It further expressed its gratitude to IN-SPACe, which is a single-window autonomous government agency to promote, permit, and oversee private sector space-based activities.
"We are grateful for the visionary reforms that opened India’s space sector, the support of @INSPACeIND in enabling private spaceflight, and the trust and collaboration of @isro, whose facilities and expertise have helped companies like Skyroot take bold ideas from the drawing board to orbit," the company said on 'X'. "The journey has only just begun. Onwards, from India to the world," it added.