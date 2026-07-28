ETV Bharat / bharat

Skyroot Aerospace Founders Meet PM Modi; Discuss Vikram-1 Mission, Vision On Future Of Space

In this image posted on July 27, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento from Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Chandana, left, and co-founder Naga Bharath Daka during a meeting, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Founders of Skyroot Aerospace, the company which successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of the country's private space ecosystem.

In a social media post on 'X', "A great interaction with Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka of Skyroot Aerospace." He said the success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently in the discussion, in addition to many other interesting subjects.

"Happy to hear about their journey so far and their insights on what lies ahead. Their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of our private space ecosystem. Best wishes to the entire Skyroot team," he said.