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Skyroot Aerospace Founders Meet PM Modi; Discuss Vikram-1 Mission, Vision On Future Of Space

Skyroot Aerospace said the prime minister discussed the technology, long-term vision, and the opportunities ahead for India's private space ecosystem.

In this image posted on July 27, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento from Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Chandana, left, and co-founder Naga Bharath Daka during a meeting, in New Delhi.
In this image posted on July 27, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento from Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Chandana, left, and co-founder Naga Bharath Daka during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:18 AM IST

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New Delhi: Founders of Skyroot Aerospace, the company which successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of the country's private space ecosystem.

In a social media post on 'X', "A great interaction with Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka of Skyroot Aerospace." He said the success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently in the discussion, in addition to many other interesting subjects.

"Happy to hear about their journey so far and their insights on what lies ahead. Their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of our private space ecosystem. Best wishes to the entire Skyroot team," he said.

Skyroot Aerospace said its founders Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka had the privilege of sharing the company's journey, the successful Vikram-1 mission, and the vision for the future of space.

The company said the prime minister discussed the technology, long-term vision, and the opportunities ahead for India's private space ecosystem. "His encouragement for young entrepreneurs and his confidence in India's growing innovation ecosystem continue to inspire us," it said.

It further expressed its gratitude to IN-SPACe, which is a single-window autonomous government agency to promote, permit, and oversee private sector space-based activities.

"We are grateful for the visionary reforms that opened India’s space sector, the support of @INSPACeIND in enabling private spaceflight, and the trust and collaboration of @isro, whose facilities and expertise have helped companies like Skyroot take bold ideas from the drawing board to orbit," the company said on 'X'. "The journey has only just begun. Onwards, from India to the world," it added.

  1. Also Read:
  2. India Emerging As Trusted Global Defence Partner: PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'
  3. Vikram-1 Launch Has A Singapore Connection

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI
FOUNDERS OF SKYROOT AEROSPACE
VIKRAM 1 MISSION
SKYROOT AEROSPACE FOUNDERS MODI

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