ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Sky Smile’: Moon, Venus And Jupiter To Showcase Dazzling Rare Conjunction Tonight

Mumbai: Skywatchers in India can witness a rare night view as the moon is about to have some planetary company in the sky starting on Monday. The cosmic event in which Venus and Jupiter will join the moon is known as a conjunction, which will appear from our vantage on Earth.

The beautiful phenomenon will be visible from India as well as from locations across the globe. Photos and videos of this event are already going viral on social media, with many observers dubbing the sight a “sky smile".

What exactly is a conjunction?

In astronomy, a 'conjunction' refers to the phenomenon where two or more planets, stars, or the Moon appear extremely close to one another in the sky when viewed from Earth. In reality, these celestial bodies are separated by millions of kilometres; however, from Earth’s perspective, they appear to have drawn close together.

“While such events occur annually, the specific alignment of the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter in such a visually striking manner is considered a relatively rare occurrence,” said Dr Sanjukta Sattar, Head of Department Geography, University of Mumbai.

According to her, Venus is the brightest planet visible from Earth. After sunset, it shines like a brilliant white point of light. “Although Jupiter is the largest planet in terms of physical size, its greater distance from Earth causes it to appear slightly less bright than Venus. With the crescent moon positioned between these two planets, the entire celestial tableau promises to be a truly captivating sight,” Sattar said.

When to witness in India?