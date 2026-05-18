‘Sky Smile’: Moon, Venus And Jupiter To Showcase Dazzling Rare Conjunction Tonight
Skywatchers to witness rare conjunction of Moon, Venus, and Jupiter from tonight, creating a captivating celestial “sky smile” visible after sunset.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Skywatchers in India can witness a rare night view as the moon is about to have some planetary company in the sky starting on Monday. The cosmic event in which Venus and Jupiter will join the moon is known as a conjunction, which will appear from our vantage on Earth.
The beautiful phenomenon will be visible from India as well as from locations across the globe. Photos and videos of this event are already going viral on social media, with many observers dubbing the sight a “sky smile".
What exactly is a conjunction?
In astronomy, a 'conjunction' refers to the phenomenon where two or more planets, stars, or the Moon appear extremely close to one another in the sky when viewed from Earth. In reality, these celestial bodies are separated by millions of kilometres; however, from Earth’s perspective, they appear to have drawn close together.
Mon-Tues next week will see an impressive evening sky planetary conjunction! Venus, Moon and Jupiter form a grouping which will be obvious to anyone who happens to look up. Venus is around 200 million km away, while Jupiter around 850 million km. The moon of course is just a… pic.twitter.com/VHooDUCekV— Damian Peach🔭🪐 (@peachastro) May 16, 2026
“While such events occur annually, the specific alignment of the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter in such a visually striking manner is considered a relatively rare occurrence,” said Dr Sanjukta Sattar, Head of Department Geography, University of Mumbai.
According to her, Venus is the brightest planet visible from Earth. After sunset, it shines like a brilliant white point of light. “Although Jupiter is the largest planet in terms of physical size, its greater distance from Earth causes it to appear slightly less bright than Venus. With the crescent moon positioned between these two planets, the entire celestial tableau promises to be a truly captivating sight,” Sattar said.
When to witness in India?
In India, the celestial spectacle will be clearly visible on May 19, about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset. It can be seen in Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik after 7:10 PM; in Delhi after 7:00 PM; in Kolkata after 6:20 PM; and in Bengaluru and Chennai after 6:40 PM.
Sattar stated that this spectacle is likely to be seen most clearly in the western sky, provided it is unclouded, after the sun has completely set.
“The event can be easily observed with the naked eye. However, viewing it through binoculars or a small telescope will reveal the lunar crescent with greater clarity; furthermore, some of Jupiter’s moons may also become visible,” said Prof Sattar.
She added that the magnificent sight could also be captured using a mobile phone or a DSLR camera.
Social media buzz and important tips for enthusiasts
Videos of this astronomical event are being widely shared across Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).
Many astronomy enthusiasts have posted messages urging people to engage in stargazing, often using captions such as, “Don’t miss this sky event!”
Some videos claim that the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter are aligning to form a “smile”; however, in reality, this configuration is somewhat of an optical illusion, and its appearance may vary depending on the observer’s location and the specific time of observation.
Important tips for the skygazers include moving away from bright city lights to find an open space. “Selecting a location with an unobstructed view toward the west, and beginning observation immediately after sunset. If the weather is cloudy, the view may appear less distinct. When capturing photographs, using ‘Night Mode’ is recommended, per experts.
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