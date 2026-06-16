ETV Bharat / bharat

SJM writes To US envoy over Indian Seafarers' Killing, Seeks Probe, Compensation

New Delhi: RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) has written to the US Ambassador protesting the killing of three Indian seafarers in separate incidents between June 8 and June 11 in US attacks. The outfit has demanded a transparent investigation and compensation for the victims' families.

In a letter addressed to US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Monday, the RSS affiliate expressed "deep pain and anguish" over the alleged unprovoked killing of three unarmed Indian seafarers by US armed forces.

"These incidents have sent a wave of disbelief and anger among the people of India. The US administration added insult to injury by an insensitive and irresponsible response, hurting Indian sentiments further, as Indians have always considered the US to be a great friend," SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in the letter.

The organisation demanded a transparent, time-bound and impartial investigation into the incidents and sought accountability for those responsible, whether individuals or state actors.

It also called for compensation and justice for the victims' families, assurances against any recurrence and adherence to international legal obligations. "India's anguish is deep and its resolve is firm: Those responsible must be held accountable, and the dignity and safety of Indian seafarers must be upheld at all costs," Mahajan said.

He added that India reserves the right to raise the matter at international forums, including the United Nations and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), for justice to the victims' kin. Mahajan alleged that the US action constituted a serious violation of international law governing the seas, armed conflict, and human rights.