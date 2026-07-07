ETV Bharat / bharat

Siya, Chetan 'Married Secretly' Months Before Pune Realtor Murder, Suspect Cops; Probe On To Verify

(From the left) Victim Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Pune: Police investigating the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal suspect his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, both accused in the case, had married secretly a few months before the crime, and a probe was underway to verify this, officials said on Tuesday.

Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing 25-year-old Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.

"Analysis of chats exchanged between Siya and Chetan indicates that they had secretly married. There are unconfirmed reports also about their marriage. We are verifying this claim and also checking whether the marriage was legally registered," a senior official from the Pune Rural Police said.