ETV Bharat / bharat

Sixth World Environment Summit: Experts From 27 Countries Will Brainstorm On Climate Change And Sustainable Development

New Delhi: The Sixth World Environment Summit 2025 will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 9 to 11. The summit will address global environmental protection and sustainable development issues.

The conference is being organised jointly by the Environment and Social Development Association (ESDA India) and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar College, University of Delhi. Several institutions, including the UN Environment, Villa College (Maldives), Tribhuvan University (Nepal), the Zoological Society of Bangladesh and others, are partnering in it.

Over 430 delegates and 50 keynote speakers from 27 countries are expected to participate. Dr Jitendra Nagar, Secretary of the organising committee, told ETV Bharat that the summit will be conducted in both online and offline formats to enable participation from environmental experts, scientists and policymakers across the world.

The inaugural session will take place at 10 AM on November 9, with several dignitaries from various countries in attendance. Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Environment Suchart Chomklin will be present as the chief guest, while India's Minister of State for Environment and Forests Kirti Vardhan Singh will be the special guest.

Attendees include the Maldives' Fisheries and Ocean Resources Minister, Dr Amzath Ahmed; India's Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh; Amity University Vice-Chancellor, Prof PB Sharma; Dr Anthony Fullfress from the United States of America; Dr Ali Nazib from the Maldives; and other international experts.

Focus on Climate Change and Sustainable Development

Nagar stated the summit’s main goal is to foster global discussion on climate change, biodiversity conservation, alternative energy, and environmental innovation. He noted that climate change, global warming, and pollution are now among the gravest global challenges.