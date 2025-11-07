Sixth World Environment Summit: Experts From 27 Countries Will Brainstorm On Climate Change And Sustainable Development
Summit will conclude with a Declaration outlining actions on climate, biodiversity, renewable energy, and water, which will be presented to India, UNEP and participating nations.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Sixth World Environment Summit 2025 will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 9 to 11. The summit will address global environmental protection and sustainable development issues.
The conference is being organised jointly by the Environment and Social Development Association (ESDA India) and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar College, University of Delhi. Several institutions, including the UN Environment, Villa College (Maldives), Tribhuvan University (Nepal), the Zoological Society of Bangladesh and others, are partnering in it.
Over 430 delegates and 50 keynote speakers from 27 countries are expected to participate. Dr Jitendra Nagar, Secretary of the organising committee, told ETV Bharat that the summit will be conducted in both online and offline formats to enable participation from environmental experts, scientists and policymakers across the world.
The inaugural session will take place at 10 AM on November 9, with several dignitaries from various countries in attendance. Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Environment Suchart Chomklin will be present as the chief guest, while India's Minister of State for Environment and Forests Kirti Vardhan Singh will be the special guest.
Attendees include the Maldives' Fisheries and Ocean Resources Minister, Dr Amzath Ahmed; India's Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh; Amity University Vice-Chancellor, Prof PB Sharma; Dr Anthony Fullfress from the United States of America; Dr Ali Nazib from the Maldives; and other international experts.
Focus on Climate Change and Sustainable Development
Nagar stated the summit’s main goal is to foster global discussion on climate change, biodiversity conservation, alternative energy, and environmental innovation. He noted that climate change, global warming, and pollution are now among the gravest global challenges.
He emphasised that India should provide leadership and present concrete solutions at the global level. The summit will conclude with the Bangkok Declaration, which presents recommendations for climate action, biodiversity preservation, renewable energy, water management, and civic engagement. This declaration will be submitted to the Indian Government, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the governments of participating countries.
Growing Responsibility for India Amid Rising Pollution
Expressing concern over worsening air quality in major capitals, including Delhi, Nagar said that Delhi has become one of the world's most polluted capitals. He added that sustainable development is unattainable unless air, water, soil, and energy resources are preserved. The summit will also evaluate progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The event will assemble scientists, environmental advocates, business representatives, and policymakers, which Nagar said is vital for connecting research with practical fieldwork and policy insights.
India’s Global Role Expected to Strengthen
Nagar asserted the goal is not just discourse but forming alliances for impactful environmental initiatives. Delegates from Nepal, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nigeria, Australia, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates will attend. He warned that inadequate environmental action will threaten the survival of future generations.
"The summit is not only a forum for discussion, but a collective platform for commitment. It is a call for all of us to unite for the future of the planet," he said.
