Sixth Accused Arrested For firing At YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence
The interrogation revealed that the accused arrested was also Elvish Yadav's business partner.
By PTI
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Gurugram: Police here arrested the sixth accused in the firing incident at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence, officials said. Bhavishya Dahiya (31), a resident of Sector 34, Suncity, Rohta, was arrested on Friday night. The police said he was also Yadav's business partner. Five accused had already been arrested in the case.
According to the police, unidentified assailants opened fire at Yadav's house in Sector 57 at 5.25 am on August 17 last year. Based on a complaint lodged by Yadav's father, Sector 56 police station registered an FIR.
In the complaint, Yadav's father alleged that three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire at the ground and first floors of the house before fleeing. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the residence, he said.
During the interrogation, it emerged that Dahiya and Yadav were business partners. Due to a financial dispute and greed for money, the accused allegedly conspired with another co-accused to carry out the attack with the help of other associates, a senior police officer said. With Dahiya's arrest, six accused have been arrested in the case so far. The accused are being questioned, the police said.
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