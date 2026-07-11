ETV Bharat / bharat

Sixth Accused Arrested For firing At YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence

Gurugram: Police here arrested the sixth accused in the firing incident at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence, officials said. Bhavishya Dahiya (31), a resident of Sector 34, Suncity, Rohta, was arrested on Friday night. The police said he was also Yadav's business partner. Five accused had already been arrested in the case.

According to the police, unidentified assailants opened fire at Yadav's house in Sector 57 at 5.25 am on August 17 last year. Based on a complaint lodged by Yadav's father, Sector 56 police station registered an FIR.