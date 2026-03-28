ETV Bharat / bharat

6 Uttarakhand Leaders Set To Join Party In Delhi Today: Congress; 3 Each From Kumaon, Garhwal: Rumours

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is set to witness intense political upheaval today, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Later in the day, several prominent leaders in the state are set to join the Congress party. Among these are former MLAs, former mayors, and block chiefs, and each of them are reportedly associated with key Assembly constituencies in the state.

Although the state Congress hasn't yet officially released a list of those set to join the party, several names are already being discussed by political observers, who are saying that the move suggests the state Congress has already begun strategising for the Assembly elections, a full nine months before the polls.

Rumoured Names: BJP, BSP Leaders

According to sources, these six leaders are evenly split among constituencies in the state's Garhwal and Kumaon divisions — three from each. From the Garhwal division, former MLA Bhimlal Arya (Ghansali constituency in Uttarkashi district), former Municipal Council president Anuj Gupta (Mussoorie constituency, Dehradun district), and former Mayor Gaurav Goyal (Roorkee constituency, Haridwar district) are expected to join the Congress today. Some of them will defect from the BJP, while others are Independents.

Interestingly, just a week ago, Pradeep Batra, the sitting BJP MLA from Roorkee, was inducted into the Uttarakhand Cabinet as a Minister.

From the Kumaon division, there is talk that former BJP block chief Lakhan Singh Negi (Bhimtal constituency, Nainital district), former BSP MLA Narayan Pal (Sitarganj, Udham Singh Nagar district), and former BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral (Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar district) are also set to join the Congress.