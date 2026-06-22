ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Join Shiv Sena; Eknath Shinde Says Operation Tiger Is Successful

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that six rebel MPs of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have joined Shiv Sena.

"The MPs have joined Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Anand Dighe's Shiv Sena, and I welcome them into the party. These MPs have come to Shiv Sena for the development of their constituencies," Eknath Shinde told reporters here.

Six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, joined the Shiv Sena.

"All the process is completed, and the media has named it Operation Tiger, and it is successful," the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said.

Recently, in a major setback to Omraje Nimbalkar, all the accused in the murder case of his father Pawanraje Nimbalkar were acquitted by a CBI court in Mumbai. He said that Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena were behind Omraje Nimbalkar, the Member of Parliament from Dharashiv in Maharashtra.