Six Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Join Shiv Sena; Eknath Shinde Says Operation Tiger Is Successful
The six rebel MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST|
Updated : June 22, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that six rebel MPs of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have joined Shiv Sena.
"The MPs have joined Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Anand Dighe's Shiv Sena, and I welcome them into the party. These MPs have come to Shiv Sena for the development of their constituencies," Eknath Shinde told reporters here.
Six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, joined the Shiv Sena.
"All the process is completed, and the media has named it Operation Tiger, and it is successful," the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said.
Recently, in a major setback to Omraje Nimbalkar, all the accused in the murder case of his father Pawanraje Nimbalkar were acquitted by a CBI court in Mumbai. He said that Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena were behind Omraje Nimbalkar, the Member of Parliament from Dharashiv in Maharashtra.
"We have seen the rebellion of 2022. We did that rebellion when the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray was sidelined. The decision taken in 2022 was accepted by the people of Maharashtra. Then we had 40 MLAs, and after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the number increased to 60," Shinde added.
Following this, Shiv Sena has become the largest party - in terms of number of MPs - in the Mahayuti from Maharashtra.
Shinde said that the MPs have joined one family. "In the future, whatever is needed for development in the constituencies, the work will be done by the double-engine government. It is my word that I will repose the faith that you have shown," Shinde added.
Shinde maintained that the Operation Tiger was a success. The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister also took a jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT), saying the more they swear, the more they will fall.
Shinde also said that the six MPs would contest the next election on a Shiv Sena ticket.
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