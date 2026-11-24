ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Of A Family From Maharashtra Thrown Into Canal In Surat; Three Dead, Two Missing

The spot near the Uva-Sejwal canal, where the victims were thrown. ( ETV Bharat )

Surat: Three members of a family of six from Maharashtra died, and two are missing after being thrown into a canal near Uva and Sejwal villages under the Bardoli taluka of Surat district in Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, six people from the Erandol area of ​​Jalgaon were travelling in a car to Surat on November 21 in search of work. When they reached near the Uva-Sejwal canal in Bardoli, some individuals travelling in another vehicle intercepted them. They forced all the family members into separate vehicles, took them to the Ukai Left Bank Canal near Sejwal, and threw them into the deep water.

One of the victims, a 13-year-old boy, managed to cling to a pipe inside the canal and swim back to safety. Subsequently, he went to a nearby hotel and recounted the matter to the staff, who reported it via the 112 emergency number on November 21. Soon, police personnel and fire brigade teams reached the spot and launched a search operation. Three bodies were fished out from a canal near Dungri in the Mahuva taluka. Two of the deceased have been identified as Kavita Patil and Nitin Patil, while the identity of a young woman's body is being ascertained. Preliminary information suggests that Kavita had been living with Nitin following the death of her husband, police said. Two children are still missing, and searches are underway to trace them. As the canal passes through the Navsari Rural and Jalalpore areas, police stations in these jurisdictions have also been alerted, police said. Police officials at the spot where the victims were thrown into the canal. (ETV Bharat) Police said a case has been registered at the Bardoli Rural Police Station against four individuals — Khandiyo, Abho, Bunty, and an unidentified person.