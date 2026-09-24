ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Killed, Over 12 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Haryana

Kurukshetra: Six people, including two children, were killed and about a over dozen others were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned on the Kaithal-Kurukshetra road in Haryana on Thursday, police said.

The victims were part of a group of 15 to 20 devotees from Kalal Majra village heading to the Gogamedi shrine in Rajasthan. The mishap took place near Gharadsi village when the driver attempted to overtake another tractor-trolley.

“The driver lost control of the speeding tractor-trolley and caused it to flip over in the middle of the road. Passersby rushed to the scene immediately after the accident to rescue the passengers trapped beneath the overturned trolley," said police.

Soon after the incident, the Health Department rushed three ambulances to shift all the victims to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra. Dr Upendra, a medical officer at the LNJP Hospital, confirmed that four people were declared brought dead while two more succumbed to injuries during the treatment.