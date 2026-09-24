Six Killed, Over 12 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Haryana
Six people, including two children, were killed and 12 others injured Thursday when a pilgrim-filled tractor-trolley overturned while overtaking another vehicle in Haryana.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Kurukshetra: Six people, including two children, were killed and about a over dozen others were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned on the Kaithal-Kurukshetra road in Haryana on Thursday, police said.
The victims were part of a group of 15 to 20 devotees from Kalal Majra village heading to the Gogamedi shrine in Rajasthan. The mishap took place near Gharadsi village when the driver attempted to overtake another tractor-trolley.
“The driver lost control of the speeding tractor-trolley and caused it to flip over in the middle of the road. Passersby rushed to the scene immediately after the accident to rescue the passengers trapped beneath the overturned trolley," said police.
Soon after the incident, the Health Department rushed three ambulances to shift all the victims to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra. Dr Upendra, a medical officer at the LNJP Hospital, confirmed that four people were declared brought dead while two more succumbed to injuries during the treatment.
"A dozen seriously injured people are currently undergoing treatment. The condition of some of these devotees remains extremely critical, and preparations are underway to refer them to higher centres for specialised treatment," he told reporters.
Following the mishap, a police team inspected the accident site and questioned the survivors. “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death. A formal probe into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision has been launched,” they said.
Meanwhile, the accident has triggered widespread mourning over the victims' home village of Kalal Majra. Tractor-trolleys are frequently used by rural communities for mass transportation in the region, despite safety warnings from police and other agencies regarding their vulnerability to overturning during high-speed manoeuvres on highways.
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