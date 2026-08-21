ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Indians Among 10 Crew Aboard Hijacked Cargo Ship Carrying Turkish Weapons Off Somalia Coast

New Delhi: At least six Indians were among the 10 crew members aboard a cargo ship, carrying Turkish weapons, that was hijacked by pirates off Somalia's Puntland coast earlier this week, a Somali official said on Thursday.

The Cameroon-flagged M/V LUTUF was seized on Monday about 3.5 nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland's Eyl district, the official said. The ship was carrying Turkish weapons and other equipment when it was hijacked, Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the official.

The 10-member crew includes six Indians, one Turkish national, one Georgian national and two Serbian security guards, according to the official.

Reports said the ship, owned by Polar Movement Shipping, was carrying weapons meant for a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu, along with communications and satellite equipment. There was no immediate comment from Turkish authorities.

Around eight pirates reportedly took the ship towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland's Dangoroyo district. The group is believed to have links to pirates who were previously involved in the hijacking of the M/V Sward on April 26, the official said.