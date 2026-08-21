Six Indians Among 10 Crew Aboard Hijacked Cargo Ship Carrying Turkish Weapons Off Somalia Coast
Around eight pirates reportedly took the ship towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland's Dangoroyo district.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST
New Delhi: At least six Indians were among the 10 crew members aboard a cargo ship, carrying Turkish weapons, that was hijacked by pirates off Somalia's Puntland coast earlier this week, a Somali official said on Thursday.
The Cameroon-flagged M/V LUTUF was seized on Monday about 3.5 nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland's Eyl district, the official said. The ship was carrying Turkish weapons and other equipment when it was hijacked, Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the official.
The 10-member crew includes six Indians, one Turkish national, one Georgian national and two Serbian security guards, according to the official.
Reports said the ship, owned by Polar Movement Shipping, was carrying weapons meant for a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu, along with communications and satellite equipment. There was no immediate comment from Turkish authorities.
Around eight pirates reportedly took the ship towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland's Dangoroyo district. The group is believed to have links to pirates who were previously involved in the hijacking of the M/V Sward on April 26, the official said.
Two Turkish-owned vessels later approached the hijacked ship, while Turkish helicopters and drones monitored the area.
On Tuesday, a small boat carrying two men approached the ship and delivered khat, a stimulant commonly chewed in Somalia, according to the official. An airstike was reported after the boat returned to the shore, killing four persons and injuring two others.
However, the circumstances of the airstrike, including who carried it out and whether those killed were involved in the hijacking, could not be independently verified by AP.
The current status of the LUTUF, its crew, including the six Indians, and its cargo remains unclear. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not issued any information in this regard as yet.
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