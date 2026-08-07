ETV Bharat / bharat

Six IIT Madras Professors Offered Prestigious ANRF JC Bose Grant

Chennai: Six faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have been offered the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) JC Bose Grant, one of India’s prestigious research recognitions for senior scientists and engineers.

The faculty members selected for the grant are Prof Sujatha Srinivasan (Department of Mechanical Engineering), Prof Thalappil Pradeep (Department of Chemistry), Prof Deepa Venkitesh (Department of Electrical Engineering), Prof Jitendra S Sangwai (Department of Chemical Engineering), Prof Ramakrishnan Swaminathan (Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering), and Prof Sundargopal Ghosh (Department of Chemistry).

Congratulating the awardees, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “I congratulate all my distinguished colleagues. This demonstrates the high quality of research and development in critical and emerging technologies happening at IIT Madras.”

The ANRF JC Bose Grant recognises active senior scientists and engineers in India for their outstanding research performance and contributions. The highly competitive, individual-specific grant aims to encourage leading researchers to pursue cutting-edge scientific and engineering research through enhanced extra-mural funding.

The grant provides Rs 25 lakh annually for five years to support frontier research, including human resource, consumables, travel, contingency, equipment and other research-related expenses, along with institutional overhead support.

About the awardees

Among the recipients, Prof Sujatha Srinivasan, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Head of the TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) and the National Center for Assistive Health Technologies (NCAHT) at IIT Madras, has made significant contributions to prosthetics, assistive and rehabilitation technologies.

Prof Sujatha Srinivasan (ETV Bharat)

Her team has developed affordable assistive devices suited to Indian lifestyles, including the commercially deployed NeoFly-NeoBolt system, Standing Wheelchair, Kadam prosthetic knee and lightweight YD One wheelchair. She also holds several Indian, US and international patents relating to prosthetics and assistive technologies for movement disability.

Prof Thalappil Pradeep, Institute Professor and Deepak Parekh Institute Chair Professor, is internationally recognised for pioneering research in clean water technologies, nanomaterials, microdroplets and ice chemistry. Recipient of the Padma Shri, Vigyan Shri, Eni Award and VinFuture Prize and a fellow of ten global academies, his affordable water purification technologies have enabled access to safe drinking water for millions across India.