Six Family Members Of Former MP Trapped In Delhi's Jharkhand Bhavan Lift For Hours
Six family members of former MP Ghuran Ram were rescued after being trapped for hours and losing consciousness inside an elevator at Delhi’s Jharkhand Bhavan.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
New Delhi: A major tragedy was averted at Jharkhand Bhavan in Delhi when six family members of former Member of Parliament (MP) Ghuran Ram were rescued after being trapped in an elevator for several hours, officials said on Thursday.
The occupants, including Ram’s son and daughter-in-law, lost consciousness during the ordeal due to a lack of ventilation. “They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors said they are stable, but are under close medical supervision,” officials added.
According to Ram, a former Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand’s Palamu constituency, no elevator engineer or technical staff was present at the government facility when the elevator malfunctioned on Tuesday. “My family was helpless and received no support from the Bhavan establishment. They were eventually rescued by restaurant workers who forced the elevator doors open to pull out my trapped family,” he said.
Ram alleged that his family members were trapped due to severe negligence by the management. “The old Jharkhand Bhawan lacks basic facilities and has no staff on-site. This negligence could have led to a major disaster for my family,” he added.
Following the incident, residents from Ram’s native region of Garhwa and Palamu expressed deep concern. Ram won the Palamu parliamentary seat on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket during a 2007 bypoll. He is currently a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and remains in Delhi while the victims recover.
Meanwhile, officials in charge of the Jharkhand Bhavan have yet to issue an official statement regarding the "technical failure" or the "structural maintenance" of the building.
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