ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Family Members Of Former MP Trapped In Delhi's Jharkhand Bhavan Lift For Hours

Six Family Members Of Former MP Trapped In Jharkhand Bhavan Lift For Hours ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A major tragedy was averted at Jharkhand Bhavan in Delhi when six family members of former Member of Parliament (MP) Ghuran Ram were rescued after being trapped in an elevator for several hours, officials said on Thursday.

The occupants, including Ram’s son and daughter-in-law, lost consciousness during the ordeal due to a lack of ventilation. “They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors said they are stable, but are under close medical supervision,” officials added. According to Ram, a former Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand’s Palamu constituency, no elevator engineer or technical staff was present at the government facility when the elevator malfunctioned on Tuesday. “My family was helpless and received no support from the Bhavan establishment. They were eventually rescued by restaurant workers who forced the elevator doors open to pull out my trapped family,” he said.