ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Dead After Avalanche Buries Vehicles At Zojila Pass Connecting Kashmir With Ladakh

Ganderbal: At least six people were killed, and several others were injured after an avalanche hit the vehicles at Zero Point near Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Officials said that several vehicles were trapped under the snow, prompting a rescue operation by the police and disaster management authorities.

“At least six bodies have been recovered so far after the avalanche, which trapped vehicles which were headed to Kargil from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.