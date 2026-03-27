Six Dead After Avalanche Buries Vehicles At Zojila Pass Connecting Kashmir With Ladakh
Officials said that several vehicles were trapped under the snow, prompting a rescue operation by the police and disaster management authorities, reports Firdous Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 27, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST|
Updated : March 27, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Ganderbal: At least six people were killed, and several others were injured after an avalanche hit the vehicles at Zero Point near Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Officials said that several vehicles were trapped under the snow, prompting a rescue operation by the police and disaster management authorities.
“At least six bodies have been recovered so far after the avalanche, which trapped vehicles which were headed to Kargil from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.
Six Dead After Avalanche Buries Vehicles At #ZojilaPass Connecting #Kashmir With #Ladakh— ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir (@ETVBharatJK) March 27, 2026
Read in Urdu: https://t.co/4IaCEmbGsq
Read in English: https://t.co/fVzrUQ8AIz#avalanche pic.twitter.com/lRL0HvEJk0
“I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies, including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he wrote on X.
Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations.— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) March 27, 2026
All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert.
I am personally…
The Zojila pass, which connects the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, has been temporarily suspended for traffic following the avalanche. A massive rescue and clearance operations have also started to remove the debris and restore traffic movement.
The highway is a vital and strategic two-lane road connecting Srinagar and Kargil and is known for its high-altitude and dramatic scenery. It passes through the 11,575-ft-high Zojila Pass, where a tunnel is being constructed.
The spot where the avalanche hit the vehicles is prone to such occurrences due to its location.