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Six Dead After Avalanche Buries Vehicles At Zojila Pass Connecting Kashmir With Ladakh

Officials said that several vehicles were trapped under the snow, prompting a rescue operation by the police and disaster management authorities, reports Firdous Tantray

Six Dead After Avalanche Buries Vehicles At Zojila Pass Connecting Kashmir With Ladakh
Six Dead After Avalanche Buries Vehicles At Zojila Pass Connecting Kashmir With Ladakh (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : March 27, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST

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Updated : March 27, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST

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Ganderbal: At least six people were killed, and several others were injured after an avalanche hit the vehicles at Zero Point near Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Officials said that several vehicles were trapped under the snow, prompting a rescue operation by the police and disaster management authorities.

“At least six bodies have been recovered so far after the avalanche, which trapped vehicles which were headed to Kargil from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.

Lieutenant Governor, UT of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, expressed grief over the incident, terming it “unfortunate”.

“I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies, including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he wrote on X.

The Zojila pass, which connects the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, has been temporarily suspended for traffic following the avalanche. A massive rescue and clearance operations have also started to remove the debris and restore traffic movement.

The highway is a vital and strategic two-lane road connecting Srinagar and Kargil and is known for its high-altitude and dramatic scenery. It passes through the 11,575-ft-high Zojila Pass, where a tunnel is being constructed.

The spot where the avalanche hit the vehicles is prone to such occurrences due to its location.

Last Updated : March 27, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST

TAGGED:

ZOJILA PASS
KASHMIR
AVALANCHE
ZOJILA PASS AVALANCHE

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