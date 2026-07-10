ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Bangladeshis Held In Karnataka's Mangaluru For Illegal Stay In India

The police said they will soon initiate proceedings to deport them ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru police has identified six Bangladeshi nationals working as labourers in a building under construction within the Suratkal police station limits.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that legal procedures will be initiated to deport the Bangladeshi nationals back to their homeland.

"A report is being sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in this regard. The FRRO will issue an order to take the Bangladeshi nationals into custody and further legal action will be taken to deport them to their country," he said.