Six Bangladeshis Held In Karnataka's Mangaluru For Illegal Stay In India
The arrested persons will be deported after an order by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, said sources
Published : July 10, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Mangaluru: The Mangaluru police has identified six Bangladeshi nationals working as labourers in a building under construction within the Suratkal police station limits.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that legal procedures will be initiated to deport the Bangladeshi nationals back to their homeland.
"A report is being sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in this regard. The FRRO will issue an order to take the Bangladeshi nationals into custody and further legal action will be taken to deport them to their country," he said.
The police have intensified checks in the coastal areas to find illegal immigrants. Through this operation, the authorities cracked a network of foreign nationals illegally residing in Suratkal without documents. The arrested persons are currently being interrogated and the deportation process will begin after the FRRO order, sources said.
Earlier on Monday, the Karnataka High Court had stayed an order of deportation by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Bengaluru, involving a man detained as an alleged Bangladeshi national, after he claimed he is an Indian citizen by birth and a victim of mistaken identity.
Last year, a court in Udupi sentenced 10 Bangladeshi nationals to two years' imprisonment in connection with a case filed at Malpe police station. They had also entered India without any valid documents and had made fake Aadhaar cards and other documents.
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