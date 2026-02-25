ETV Bharat / bharat

Six AGMUT Cadre IAS Officers Transferred From Delhi After Promotion

New Delhi: Six IAS officers, who were posted in various departments of the Delhi government, will now take up responsibilities outside Delhi. As part of an administrative reshuffle, the Union Home Ministry has issued an order transferring these officers from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

The move comes as part of a change in the jurisdiction of 22 State Civil Services officers who were promoted to IAS ranks last week. According to the order, these promoted officers have been assigned new responsibilities outside Delhi in various Union Territories and states.

The list released by the Home Ministry includes officers currently posted in important departments of the Delhi government. Among the officers are Shravan Bagaria, District Magistrate, South-East District, who has been transferred to Goa. K C Surendra, the existing MCD Deputy Commissioner, has been transferred to Puducherry.