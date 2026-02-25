Six AGMUT Cadre IAS Officers Transferred From Delhi After Promotion
The move comes as part of a change in the jurisdiction of 22 State Civil Services officers who were promoted to IAS ranks last week.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Six IAS officers, who were posted in various departments of the Delhi government, will now take up responsibilities outside Delhi. As part of an administrative reshuffle, the Union Home Ministry has issued an order transferring these officers from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.
The move comes as part of a change in the jurisdiction of 22 State Civil Services officers who were promoted to IAS ranks last week. According to the order, these promoted officers have been assigned new responsibilities outside Delhi in various Union Territories and states.
The list released by the Home Ministry includes officers currently posted in important departments of the Delhi government. Among the officers are Shravan Bagaria, District Magistrate, South-East District, who has been transferred to Goa. K C Surendra, the existing MCD Deputy Commissioner, has been transferred to Puducherry.
Sushil Singh, who is currently Director of Information and Broadcasting in the Delhi government, will be transferred to Mizoram. Ranjit Singh, Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, has been transferred to Mizoram. Ajay Kumar, District Magistrate, North-East District, has been transferred to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Pranjal J Hazarika, who is posted in the Delhi Ministry of Food and Supplies has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.
The official order clarifies that the transfers of Shravan Bagaria, Ranjit Singh, and Pranjal J Hazarika will be effective from June 1, 2026. For the other officers on the list, the order will be effective immediately.
This reshuffle is aimed at increasing administrative efficiency and providing newly promoted officers with experience in other areas of the cadre. Following the departure of these officers, who have served in various positions, from the Delhi Legislative Assembly to the district administration, the process for filling these vacant positions in the Delhi government is likely to begin soon.