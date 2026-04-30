ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Road Rage Perpetrator Shoots Victim Dead; One Accused Nabbed Thursday Morning, Admitted To Hospital

Siwan: Bihar Police on Thursday morning nabbed an accused involved in a road rage incident on Wednesday evening that had left a man dead and another injured on Wednesday evening. The accused was injured and hospitalised.

A minor road rage dispute in Bihar's Siwan district had escalated into a bloody confrontation on Wednesday evening. Harsh Kumar Singh, a 28-year-old nephew of former Siwan MLC (Member of Legislative Council) and BJP leader Manoj Singh, was shot dead while his brother-in-law suffered critical injuries.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Town Police Station near the Laxmipur-Andar Dhala overbridge.

Harsh was travelling with his father Chandan Singh to attend a tilak ceremony. They had parked their car along the roadside and were waiting for other family members to join them. During this wait, a speeding car grazed their vehicle, triggering an argument between the two parties. The argument quickly escalated, and within moments, individuals from the opposing side suddenly opened fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants travelling in the other car opened fire indiscriminately during the altercation. Harsh suffered multiple gunshot wounds and collapsed at the scene, bleeding profusely. Doctors pronounced him dead upon his arrival in hospital. His father too suffered a gunshot wound. His condition was reported to be critical, and was currently undergoing treatment.