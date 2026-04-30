Bihar: Road Rage Perpetrator Shoots Victim Dead; One Accused Nabbed Thursday Morning, Admitted To Hospital
The Wednesday evening incident left a 28-year-old nephew of former Siwan MLC and BJP leader Manoj Singh dead and his brother-in-law injured.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST|
Updated : April 30, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Siwan: Bihar Police on Thursday morning nabbed an accused involved in a road rage incident on Wednesday evening that had left a man dead and another injured on Wednesday evening. The accused was injured and hospitalised.
A minor road rage dispute in Bihar's Siwan district had escalated into a bloody confrontation on Wednesday evening. Harsh Kumar Singh, a 28-year-old nephew of former Siwan MLC (Member of Legislative Council) and BJP leader Manoj Singh, was shot dead while his brother-in-law suffered critical injuries.
The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Town Police Station near the Laxmipur-Andar Dhala overbridge.
Harsh was travelling with his father Chandan Singh to attend a tilak ceremony. They had parked their car along the roadside and were waiting for other family members to join them. During this wait, a speeding car grazed their vehicle, triggering an argument between the two parties. The argument quickly escalated, and within moments, individuals from the opposing side suddenly opened fire.
According to eyewitnesses, the assailants travelling in the other car opened fire indiscriminately during the altercation. Harsh suffered multiple gunshot wounds and collapsed at the scene, bleeding profusely. Doctors pronounced him dead upon his arrival in hospital. His father too suffered a gunshot wound. His condition was reported to be critical, and was currently undergoing treatment.
The police identified the prime accused within a few hours of the incident. The accused was identified as Chhotu Kumar Yadav, a resident of Hathaura village within the Hussainganj police station area. When the police attempted to apprehend him around 3 am on Thursday, he attempted to flee and opened fire.
In the ensuing retaliatory fire by the police, Chhotu suffered gunshot wounds to both his legs. He collapsed in an injured state and was admitted to a government hospital from where he was referred to Patna for advanced medical treatment. His condition was reported to be stable. No police personnel were injured during this encounter.
The police said while Chhotu was the prime accused, a search was underway to apprehend the other individuals involved in the incident. SP Puran Kumar Jha, SDPO Ajay Kumar, and Town Police Station in-charge Avinash Kumar inspected the scene and intensified the investigation. Additional police force was deployed in the area to prevent any unrest from spreading.
Police station in-charge Avinash Kumar said, "Raids are being conducted to identify the other accused individuals. Currently, the entire case is being investigated with utmost seriousness, and police deployment in the area has been increased."
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