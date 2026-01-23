ETV Bharat / bharat

Sivaranjani Santosh, Who Was Behind ORS Ban, Renews Fight Against Fake Rehydration Solutions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based paediatrician, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, has renewed her campaign against the sale of packaged beverages as "ORS-like drinks" in pharmacies, seeking attention of the Trademark Registry of India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For nearly a decade she raised awareness on how many companies brand their sugary drinks as ORS, endangering lives instead of saving them. Finally on October 14, 2025, the FSSAI issued an order asking companies to remove the term ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) from their product names. It stated that using "ORS" with prefixes or suffixes or as a trademark violates the Food Safety Standards Act 2006 and clarified that it cannot be used unless the product meets medical standards. FSSAI's order was reiterated by the Delhi High Court on October 30, 2025, and November 12, 2025.

However, what appeared as a 'people's victory' for Dr Santosh has now turned as a false relief. "I was very happy with FSSAI's order because companies were not only deceiving people by selling high-sugar drinks under 'ORS' label but also causing major health risks as these drinks actually worsen diarrhoea instead of curing it. It was like people's victory. However, two months down the line, it seems that the order was no victory at all," she said.

Battle Has Not Ended: Dr Santosh

She said while earlier tetra packs named ORSL and RebalanzVitORS, claiming to rehydrate the body and identical to WHO-approved ORS, were being sold, now there has been a rebranding. "The new term ERZL reminds one of the previous name ORSL. The name of the manufacturer, colour, design, and everything on the label is the same as that of the ORSL, except change of the name with the designed E resembling O and the Z being phonetically similar to S, a mirror image. This is both deceptive and misleading and will become a public health hazard again, especially for children," she said.

Concerned over the danger this can cause to public health, Dr Santosh on Friday posted a letter to the Trademark Registry of India, urging it not to allow registration of new branding and has also sent a copy to the registry's Chennai office. She has also written to FSSI CEO, Rajit Punhani, about the issue and sent a copy of her letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "My fight did not end with the FSSI order but is continuing at the next level," she said.

According to her, it is dangerous if a common man mistakes a sugary drink for ORS, which is a life saving drug. "Companies should not be allowed to label their fruit juices or energy drinks as ORS or anything close to this term, be it DRS, GRS, QRS, URS, CRS or eRS (where 'e' appears like 'o'). Basically anything which the common man may mistake for ORS should be avoided. Such pseudo-ORS drinks should not be available in the pharmacies, hospitals, and in school canteens," she explained.