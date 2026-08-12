ETV Bharat / bharat

Situation Along Sino-India Border 'Stable At The Moment', Says China

Officers and soldiers of PLA and the Indian Army on the LAC ( ANI )

New Delhi: China on Wednesday said the situation along the Sino-India border is "stable at the moment" and declined to comment on reports of its stepped-up military activity near Arunachal Pradesh border.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the comments while responding to media queries about whether there has been a recent military incident with India and if China has increased its military activity near the state, which China claims as part of South Tibet.

"The China-India border situation is generally stable at the moment," Guo said. China and India held the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs last week, he said.

"The two sides agreed to maintain communication via diplomatic and military channels and jointly uphold peace and tranquility in the border areas," he added.

India on Tuesday said it considers matters relating to border areas with China as "most serious" and asserted that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is of "utmost importance", as the state of the frontier will govern the overall trajectory of bilateral ties. The remarks came amid reports of aggressive posturing by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri region.

New Delhi also trashed Beijing's criticism of its decision to formally identify 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names, emphasising that the state is an "inalienable and integral" part of India and nothing can change this "indisputable reality".

India and China rolled out a series of measures in the last over one year to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the subsequent military face-off that lasted for over four years.