Situation Along Sino-India Border 'Stable At The Moment', Says China
India said it considers matters relating to border areas with China as "most serious" and asserted maintaining peace and tranquillity along LAC is vital.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
New Delhi: China on Wednesday said the situation along the Sino-India border is "stable at the moment" and declined to comment on reports of its stepped-up military activity near Arunachal Pradesh border.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the comments while responding to media queries about whether there has been a recent military incident with India and if China has increased its military activity near the state, which China claims as part of South Tibet.
"The China-India border situation is generally stable at the moment," Guo said. China and India held the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs last week, he said.
"The two sides agreed to maintain communication via diplomatic and military channels and jointly uphold peace and tranquility in the border areas," he added.
India on Tuesday said it considers matters relating to border areas with China as "most serious" and asserted that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is of "utmost importance", as the state of the frontier will govern the overall trajectory of bilateral ties. The remarks came amid reports of aggressive posturing by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri region.
New Delhi also trashed Beijing's criticism of its decision to formally identify 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names, emphasising that the state is an "inalienable and integral" part of India and nothing can change this "indisputable reality".
India and China rolled out a series of measures in the last over one year to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the subsequent military face-off that lasted for over four years.
In October 2024, the two sides firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.
Days after the agreement was finalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan and took several decisions to improve the ties.
In August last year, Modi travelled to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual SCO summit. Modi and Xi held extensive talks on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit.
In the meeting, Modi said India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. In the last few months, India and China initiated a series of measures to reset their ties.
Sources said China has made claims on Arunachal as South Tibet, articulated in 1960 border talks wherein they claimed about 69,000 sq km of the state territory.India has firmly rejected China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh and conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions that the state is an integral and inalienable part of India.
Sources said that in 1959, China attacked the Assam Rifles outpost at Longju and captured it. The area has since been in adverse possession and is frequently in the news due to infra development done in this area by China, they said. During the 1962 India-China war, major Chinese operations were launched in Kameng, Subansiri, Siyom, Siang and Lohit valleys. However, after ceasefire, the PLA went back North of the LAC, sources said, adding that Arunachal Pradesh shares a large border with Tibet along the Great Himalayan range.
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