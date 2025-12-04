ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman Rebukes TMC MP For Objecting To Her Hindi Speech During Cess Bill Debate In Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday lashed out at TMC MP Saugata Roy for objecting to her speaking in Hindi on a bill, pointing out that the translation technology allows members to listen to speeches in any language. Roy, while speaking about the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill in the Lok Sabha, said he struggled to follow the minister's earlier speech in Hindi on it.

"Nirmala ji also spoke in Hindi. I could not follow what she said because we are Bengalis; we don’t follow so much of Hindi," he said.

Chair Jagdambika Pal immediately pointed out that the House proceedings were accessible in multiple languages. "It is already on the Parliament app; you can go through it," he told Roy. The TMC MP replied, "We are Bengalis, and we will remain Bengalis," prompting Pal to caution him.

"You are Bengali, but you cannot speak of Hindi in this manner," Pal said.