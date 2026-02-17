ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman, Norway Finance Minister Stoltenberg Discuss Scope Of Cooperation In Renewable Sector

Both leaders agreed to work towards leveraging the TEPA in the blue economy, green economy, as well as investment via Sovereign Wealth and pension Funds.

SITHARAMAN MEETS JENS STOLENBERG
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman meets Norway’s Minister of Finance Jens Stoltenberg, in Oslo on Monday. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 17, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi/Oslo: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday discussed scope for cooperation in the renewable sector, especially solar power, rare earth processing, carbon capture and storage with Norway Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg. In her bilateral meeting with the Union Finance Minister in Oslo, Stoltenberg said that India's economic growth offers lots of opportunities to invest and grow.

"The two leaders discussed working together in the renewable sector, especially solar power, rare earth processing, carbon capture and storage," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Both leaders agreed to work towards leveraging the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), especially in the domains of blue economy, green economy, as well as investment via Sovereign Wealth and pension Funds.

Stoltenberg also informed Sitharaman that Norway is looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for later in the year, and expressed hope that it would further expand India-Norway cooperation.

Also Read

India's Energy Procurement Will Be Driven By Factors Like Costs, Risks And Availability: Jaishankar

TAGGED:

INDIA NORWAY
NORWAY JENS STOLENBERG
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN
TEPA
SITHARAMAN MEETS JENS STOLENBERG

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.