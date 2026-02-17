ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman, Norway Finance Minister Stoltenberg Discuss Scope Of Cooperation In Renewable Sector

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman meets Norway’s Minister of Finance Jens Stoltenberg, in Oslo on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi/Oslo: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday discussed scope for cooperation in the renewable sector, especially solar power, rare earth processing, carbon capture and storage with Norway Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg. In her bilateral meeting with the Union Finance Minister in Oslo, Stoltenberg said that India's economic growth offers lots of opportunities to invest and grow.

"The two leaders discussed working together in the renewable sector, especially solar power, rare earth processing, carbon capture and storage," the finance ministry said in a post on X.