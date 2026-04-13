ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman Accuses Stalin Of Creating False Narrative Over Centre's Advisory On Paddy Bonus

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for creating "false narratives" over the issue of the Centre's advisory on bonus to wheat and paddy farmers, saying the DMK party is trying to project itself as the protector of farmers and Tamil people.

In a war of words on X, Sitharaman accused Stalin of misinterpreting the January 9 letter written by Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam to all state governments, and said that while most of the state governments across party lines understood the intent of the letter and responded in the spirit of cooperative federalism, only Chief Minister Stalin chose to "sensationalise" it. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls on April 23.

In view of huge surplus stocks of wheat and paddy, the finance ministry's letter advised the state governments to review the existing bonus policy and consider discontinuing the bonus on wheat and paddy, and shift focus on incentives to promote pulses, oilseeds and millets in line with the national priorities for nutrition security, Atmanirbharta and sustainable agriculture.

While the letter was an advisory to the states, Stalin alleged on X that the Centre has "clearly asked" to review the existing bonus policy of the state government and consider discontinuing the bonus on paddy, and challenged Sitharaman to make public the January 9 letter.