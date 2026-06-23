Sitapur Bids Tearful Adieu To Victim Of Aliganj Fire Tragedy
Aditya Srivastava's grief-stricken father was unable to light his son's pyre, so the last rites had to be performed by his paternal uncle.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Lucknow: Sitapur bid a tearful farewell to Aditya Srivastava, the youngster who lost his life in the fire that broke out in Aliganj of Lucknow on Monday. He was a resident of Biswan area of the district. His paternal uncle Rajan lit his pyre as his grieving father Alok Srivastava was not in a position to do so.
At least 15 persons, mainly students and trainees, were killed in the fire that engulfed a building in which an animation training and software development centre was located. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a special investigative team (SIT) to probe the incident and submit its report within a week.
A pall of gloom descended on the locality where Aditya’s family lives, when the news of his death spread. A large number of people including Biswan MLA Nirmal Verma, Seuta MLA Gyan Tiwari and former MLA Mahendra Singh Yadav, along with other public representatives turned up on Tuesday to console the grieving family.
Aditya's father is a lawyer while his mother, Kalpana Srivastava, is a primary school teacher.
A large number of lawyers, including Lawyers Association president Anand Malhotra, Biswan Bar Association president Raj Kishore Yadav, secretary Neeraj Srivastava, former president R N Singh, also turned up to condole the death of their colleague’s son.
Nirmal Verma said the government stands with the affected families and is providing all possible assistance, while Mahendra Singh Yadav called for the government to ban such coaching centres and take strict action to prevent such incidents from happening again.
Aditya's sister tearfully explained that her brother ran an office at the site of the fire. His uncle, Rajan, was so grief-stricken that he was unable to speak. Family members could be seen repeating, “We are sorry we could not save you.”
Aditya was among the four siblings in the family. The family members said that Aditya studied and also taught at the animation training centre.
A case in the matter has been registered at Aliganj Police Station under the Uttar Pradesh Fire Services Act against four accused and other responsible persons. The police have arrested Ramakrishna Upadhyay (43), Virendra Prasad Shukla (62) and Krishna Jaiswal (31).
On the Chief Minister's instructions, four officials, Gaurav Kumar, Kamalendra Kumar Singh, Anil Kumar and Pramod Pandey, have been suspended with immediate effect. Two of them are Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials, and one each are from the Energy Department and the Fire Department.
The SIT formed to probe the matter includes Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism, Charitable and Culture Department, Amrit Abhijat, and Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Kumar. A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and SIT inspected the site of the massive fire.
A large number of students were undergoing training at the animation training centre when the fire broke. Just before the accident, a student's birthday was being celebrated and the atmosphere was filled with joy. Within minutes, everything turned into chaos.
Survivor Who Jumped From 3rd Floor
One of the survivors, Bhuvan of Daliganj, stated that he had just started work when he heard there was a fire downstairs. “Everyone rushed to the stairs, but the smoke was so thick that it was impossible to escape,” he said.
Another survivor, Jayant Gupta, recalled being trapped on the third floor and calling his father amid the fire and smoke, to say, “Papa, I may not survive today."
However, Jayant remained courageous and saved himself by jumping from the third floor. He fell on a railing, and an iron rod pierced his stomach. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, but doctors say he is now out of danger.
It has come to light that the building where the animation centre was operating was listed as "residential", but was being used for commercial activities. LDA Vice President Pramesh Kumar admitted that there was a discrepancy between the building's intended use and the approved map.
An investigation is now underway to determine how this commercial activity remained unnoticed for so many years. The roles of several LDA engineers and officials are being investigated. Records of officials posted in the area from 2014 to the present are being scrutinised.
The questions aren't limited to the LDA. The role of the Electricity Department is also under scrutiny, as the building was allegedly provided with an electricity connection without completing the necessary procedures for commercial use. It's also a matter of investigation whether the department circumvented regulations and provided unfair benefits to the building's owners.
Also Read:
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- Lucknow Fire: Demolition Order Against Building Issued In 2016, Revoked Within 2 Months; Owners Arrested
- 'Save Us... We Are Trapped': Victims' Families, Eyewitnesses Recall Final Moments After Deadly Blaze In Lucknow
- 15 Killed In Fire At Lucknow Commercial Building; Owners Arrested, 4 Officials Suspended