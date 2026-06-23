ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitapur Bids Tearful Adieu To Victim Of Aliganj Fire Tragedy

Lucknow: Sitapur bid a tearful farewell to Aditya Srivastava, the youngster who lost his life in the fire that broke out in Aliganj of Lucknow on Monday. He was a resident of Biswan area of ​​the district. His paternal uncle Rajan lit his pyre as his grieving father Alok Srivastava was not in a position to do so.

At least 15 persons, mainly students and trainees, were killed in the fire that engulfed a building in which an animation training and software development centre was located. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a special investigative team (SIT) to probe the incident and submit its report within a week.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality where Aditya’s family lives, when the news of his death spread. A large number of people including Biswan MLA Nirmal Verma, Seuta MLA Gyan Tiwari and former MLA Mahendra Singh Yadav, along with other public representatives turned up on Tuesday to console the grieving family.

Aditya's father is a lawyer while his mother, Kalpana Srivastava, is a primary school teacher.

A large number of lawyers, including Lawyers Association president Anand Malhotra, Biswan Bar Association president Raj Kishore Yadav, secretary Neeraj Srivastava, former president R N Singh, also turned up to condole the death of their colleague’s son.

Nirmal Verma said the government stands with the affected families and is providing all possible assistance, while Mahendra Singh Yadav called for the government to ban such coaching centres and take strict action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Aditya's sister tearfully explained that her brother ran an office at the site of the fire. His uncle, Rajan, was so grief-stricken that he was unable to speak. Family members could be seen repeating, “We are sorry we could not save you.”

Aditya was among the four siblings in the family. The family members said that Aditya studied and also taught at the animation training centre.

A case in the matter has been registered at Aliganj Police Station under the Uttar Pradesh Fire Services Act against four accused and other responsible persons. The police have arrested Ramakrishna Upadhyay (43), Virendra Prasad Shukla (62) and Krishna Jaiswal (31).

On the Chief Minister's instructions, four officials, Gaurav Kumar, Kamalendra Kumar Singh, Anil Kumar and Pramod Pandey, have been suspended with immediate effect. Two of them are Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials, and one each are from the Energy Department and the Fire Department.