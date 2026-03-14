ETV Bharat / bharat

SIT To Probe Assassination Attempt On NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here, officials said on Saturday.

Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti ordered the setting up of the SIT under the supervision of a deputy inspector general of police Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, considering the "seriousness and sensitivity" of the case.

On Wednesday night, Abdullah, the former chief minister, had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him after coming from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at the Royal Park banquet hall in the Greater Kailash area.

The 63-year-old accused Kamal Singh, a resident of Jammu, was overpowered and arrested on the spot. A revolver used in the crime was also recovered from his possession.