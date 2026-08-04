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SIT Investigates Movable Assets Of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft and embezzlement of cash and valuable offerings from donation boxes at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is investigating the valuable assets of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. These valuables are stored in a locker with the State Bank of India (SBI).

It is learnt that the gold and silver bricks, precious jewelry along with other valuables stored in the locker is being compared with the Trust's records. Sources said that the Trust's interim general secretary, Krishna Mohan, spent more than 12 hours at the bank preparing a list of the items on Saturday and Monday.

He arrived at the Bank’s Nayaghat at around 9 am on Monday with the temple management associate Virendra Kumar, accountant Chandan, Jagdish Afle and other financial management associates. However, no details were divulged about what transpired inside.