SIT Investigates Movable Assets Of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust In Ayodhya
The gold and silver bricks, precious jewelry and other valuables stored in a bank locker is being compared with the Trust's records.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft and embezzlement of cash and valuable offerings from donation boxes at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is investigating the valuable assets of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. These valuables are stored in a locker with the State Bank of India (SBI).
It is learnt that the gold and silver bricks, precious jewelry along with other valuables stored in the locker is being compared with the Trust's records. Sources said that the Trust's interim general secretary, Krishna Mohan, spent more than 12 hours at the bank preparing a list of the items on Saturday and Monday.
He arrived at the Bank’s Nayaghat at around 9 am on Monday with the temple management associate Virendra Kumar, accountant Chandan, Jagdish Afle and other financial management associates. However, no details were divulged about what transpired inside.
All these individuals were reportedly present in the bank’s locker room with SBI officials. The jewelry and other valuables in the locker were matched with the Trust's records. They remained in the Bank till 10 pm. The Trust is compiling a list of all these assets and is also testing the purity of the items in the locker. The entire process was also videotaped.
It is learnt that the SIT personnel may visit the bank on Tuesday as well. Krishna Mohan has stated that everyone should evaluate the arrangements in place. However, he refrained from providing details about the ongoing inspections at the bank.
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