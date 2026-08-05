ETV Bharat / bharat

SIT Inspects Ram Mandir Trust Assets At SBI's Ayodhya Branch As SC Report Deadline Nears

Ayodhya: The audit unit of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged financial irregularities in the donations for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday visited the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Ayodhya to conduct a physical verification of the Trust's banking assets.

During a hearing on July 27, the Supreme Court had granted the SIT two weeks to complete the investigation and submit the report.

It is understood that during its visit to the SBI's Ayodhya branch, the audit team conducted a detailed inspection of the valuable assets belonging to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that are secured in SBI lockers. During this process, the gold and silver bricks, precious jewelry, and other valuables kept in the lockers were cross-checked against the Trust's records.