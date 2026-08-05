SIT Inspects Ram Mandir Trust Assets At SBI's Ayodhya Branch As SC Report Deadline Nears
The team conducted a detailed inspection of the valuable assets belonging to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secured in SBI lockers.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Ayodhya: The audit unit of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged financial irregularities in the donations for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday visited the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Ayodhya to conduct a physical verification of the Trust's banking assets.
During a hearing on July 27, the Supreme Court had granted the SIT two weeks to complete the investigation and submit the report.
It is understood that during its visit to the SBI's Ayodhya branch, the audit team conducted a detailed inspection of the valuable assets belonging to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that are secured in SBI lockers. During this process, the gold and silver bricks, precious jewelry, and other valuables kept in the lockers were cross-checked against the Trust's records.
The investigation team verified whether the assets listed in the records matched the contents of the lockers. The Trust's Interim General Secretary Dr. Krishna Mohan, temple management associate Virendra Kumar, accountant Chandan, Trust Secretary Jagdish Afle, and other officials associated with financial management had been present at the SBI branch for two consecutive days.
"Everyone is performing their duties; there is no further information beyond that," Krishna Mohan, Interim General Secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.
The team is examining the assets held by the Trust prior to the Supreme Court verdict, as well as donations received since 2020, their utilization, income-expenditure details, and bank records. It is expected that following the verification of banking assets, the SIT will finalize its investigation report for submission to the Supreme Court within the stipulated timeframe.
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