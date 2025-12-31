ETV Bharat / bharat

SIT Formed To Probe Tripura Student’s Death, Police Say No Evidence So Far Of Racial Abuse

A photo of student Angel Chakma, who was mob-lynched in Dehradun, during a candle march by NSUI members, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Dehradun: Dehradun Police has constituted an SIT to investigate the killing of the Tripura student Anjel Chakma here, even as they said the probe so far has found no evidence of racial abuse. Police said the youth was assaulted after tempers flared up when he objected to some "banter" among the attackers who had come in a group to a liquor shop. In a press conference, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said police are very close to apprehending the man who allegedly stabbed Anjel in Nepal. "The complete truth behind the incident will only be known after the arrest of the main accused (Yagyraj) Awasthi, who stabbed Angel," he said. An SIT has been constituted under the leadership of an officer of the rank of Circle Officer. He said that the investigation conducted so far has been transferred to the SIT, which will ensure that no aspect is overlooked. He also said that the investigation into the case is being conducted in a fair, independent, and transparent manner, and any new evidence found will be duly recorded. Singh said the police had taken note of social media posts attributing a racial motive to the incident. "Our investigation so far has found no evidence of racial discrimination or violence," the SSP said. He said that between December 9, the day of the incident, and December 26, when Anjel died, no complaints of racial abuse were made during interactions with the police. The SSP added that the FIR filed in the case "does not mention any allegations of racial bias." While the complainant had mentioned the use of "casteist slurs" against the brothers, the investigation revealed that "two of the accused themselves belong to the Scheduled Tribe community. Providing details of the incident that occurred in the Selaqui area, Singh said a birthday party was hosted on December 9 by one of the accused, Manipur-native Suraj Khwas.