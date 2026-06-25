ETV Bharat / bharat

SIT Formed To Probe Taratala Warehouse Collapse As Death Toll Rises To 11

Rescue operation underway at the spot where an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata ( Etv Bharat )

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in the Taratala area that has claimed 11 lives. Investigators are examining the cause of the collapse, possible construction negligence, labour recruitment practices, and violations of safety regulations.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), said the investigation has exposed irregularities, including the absence of any attendance register or worker records at the construction site.

SIT Formed to Probe Taratala Warehouse Collapse as Death Toll Rises to 11 (ETV Bharat)

The Detective Department has formally taken charge of the case and is conducting the probe alongside the SIT. Authorities said statements of all witnesses will be recorded as part of the investigation.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including a site supervisor, labour supplier Dibakar Bhandari, and Abdul Hamid, who allegedly played a role in recruiting workers. Investigators are questioning the accused to determine who was responsible for overseeing the construction and how work was being carried out at the site.

In a related development, Shambhu Nath Behera, one of the partners of the firm Behera Brothers, was produced before a court on Thursday. Police said the business is jointly managed by Behera and his wife.