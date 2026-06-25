SIT Formed To Probe Taratala Warehouse Collapse As Death Toll Rises To 11
So far, one of the most important findings of the investigation has been the absence of basic documentation at the construction site. Reports Ayan Neogi
Published : June 25, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Kolkata: Kolkata Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in the Taratala area that has claimed 11 lives. Investigators are examining the cause of the collapse, possible construction negligence, labour recruitment practices, and violations of safety regulations.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), said the investigation has exposed irregularities, including the absence of any attendance register or worker records at the construction site.
The Detective Department has formally taken charge of the case and is conducting the probe alongside the SIT. Authorities said statements of all witnesses will be recorded as part of the investigation.
So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including a site supervisor, labour supplier Dibakar Bhandari, and Abdul Hamid, who allegedly played a role in recruiting workers. Investigators are questioning the accused to determine who was responsible for overseeing the construction and how work was being carried out at the site.
In a related development, Shambhu Nath Behera, one of the partners of the firm Behera Brothers, was produced before a court on Thursday. Police said the business is jointly managed by Behera and his wife.
Investigators have found that Abdul Hamid had allegedly acted as a middleman in obtaining approval for the building plan. His name had earlier surfaced in a case registered at Ekbalpur Police Station in 2018.
Police have also examined the backgrounds of two deceased individuals connected with the project. According to investigators, Azgar Hussain, who was responsible for executing the construction work and supervising the fabrication of the steel structure, had charge sheets filed against him in cases dating back to 2013 and 2018 about allegations of kidnapping, extortion, and other criminal offences.
Another deceased individual, Gulzar Hussain, who worked as a supervisor at the site, had reportedly been named in two previous complaints related to extortion and assault. Police said it is not clear whether those cases have any connection to the warehouse collapse, but all aspects are being examined.
So far, one of the most important findings of the investigation has been the absence of basic documentation at the construction site. According to police sources, no logbook, attendance register, or official records detailing the number of workers present at the site were maintained. As a result, rescue teams initially faced difficulties to determine how many labourers might have been trapped under the debris.
"No records relating to workers’ names, addresses, attendance or safety measures were found at the site. This shows negligence and created challenges during both the rescue operation and the investigation," Agarwal said.
Police said they are still waiting to receive official documents related to the building plan approval from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Further legal action and additional charges may be considered after those documents are reviewed.
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