ETV Bharat / bharat

Begusarai Gang-Rape Case: SIT Formed, Chakiya SHO Suspended For Negligence

Begusarai: Police have registered an FIR and stepped up investigations into an alleged gang-rape case reported from a village under the Chakiya police station limits in Bihar's Begusarai district.

The DIG of the Begusarai-Khagaria range has also suspended the Chakiya Station House Officer (SHO) over alleged negligence in handling the matter.

According to Begusarai Police, the incident allegedly took place around 11:30 PM on June 11, 2026. The victim submitted a formal complaint at Chakiya police station on June 13.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that while she was on her way to a toilet on the night of June 11, Ramu Mahto, Suraj Mahto, Nitish Mahto, and two unidentified persons allegedly gagged and gang-raped her. Following the incident, her husband took her home before she was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The complaint was lodged after she received medical care.

Police said an FIR was registered immediately after receiving the complaint under Section 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and senior officers were informed. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to ensure a swift probe.

The victim underwent a medical examination at Sadar Hospital, Begusarai, and her statement was recorded before a Judicial Magistrate. Investigators also visited the alleged crime scene and questioned the victim and her family members.

"Our investigation into the matter was underway. We then received information that the victim was complaining of pain. Foreign particles were found in the victim's private parts, and a re-examination was conducted. We will take further action based on the doctor's medical opinion and the report. A team is conducting raids to arrest the accused," said Manish Kumar, SP, Begusarai.