Begusarai Gang-Rape Case: SIT Formed, Chakiya SHO Suspended For Negligence
Police register into alleged gang-rape case reported from a village under the Chakiya police station limits in Bihar's Begusarai district.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Begusarai: Police have registered an FIR and stepped up investigations into an alleged gang-rape case reported from a village under the Chakiya police station limits in Bihar's Begusarai district.
The DIG of the Begusarai-Khagaria range has also suspended the Chakiya Station House Officer (SHO) over alleged negligence in handling the matter.
According to Begusarai Police, the incident allegedly took place around 11:30 PM on June 11, 2026. The victim submitted a formal complaint at Chakiya police station on June 13.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that while she was on her way to a toilet on the night of June 11, Ramu Mahto, Suraj Mahto, Nitish Mahto, and two unidentified persons allegedly gagged and gang-raped her. Following the incident, her husband took her home before she was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The complaint was lodged after she received medical care.
Police said an FIR was registered immediately after receiving the complaint under Section 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and senior officers were informed. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to ensure a swift probe.
The victim underwent a medical examination at Sadar Hospital, Begusarai, and her statement was recorded before a Judicial Magistrate. Investigators also visited the alleged crime scene and questioned the victim and her family members.
"Our investigation into the matter was underway. We then received information that the victim was complaining of pain. Foreign particles were found in the victim's private parts, and a re-examination was conducted. We will take further action based on the doctor's medical opinion and the report. A team is conducting raids to arrest the accused," said Manish Kumar, SP, Begusarai.
The SP said the accused named in the FIR are residents of the victim's village and that police teams are carrying out continuous raids to apprehend them.
"There were previous incidents involving disputes and altercations between the victim and certain individuals; these are also being investigated based on police records. However, the investigation into the current case is proceeding separately," said SP Kumar.
Police said a repeat medical examination was conducted after the woman complained of pain. Further medical analysis is underway, and legal action will be guided by the final medical report and doctors' opinion.
Begusarai Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Kumar said instructions have been issued to constitute a medical board to examine the case. He added that the woman would be examined by female doctors, and the findings of the medical test would become clear only after the report is received. "I have instructed the hospital authorities to constitute a medical board. A female doctor will conduct the examination. Further action will be determined based on the resulting report. Certain objects were found inside her private parts; the investigation will reveal exactly what they were," said Dr Kumar.
According to the timeline shared by authorities, the alleged assault took place on June 11, the FIR was lodged on June 13, and police began efforts to arrest the accused thereafter. On June 17, the victim reportedly developed abdominal pain and was taken for further medical evaluation, following which a medical board was constituted. On June 19, the Chakiya SHO was suspended over alleged negligence.
The case has triggered widespread outrage and raised questions over law and order as well as police response in the district. Concerns have also been raised over whether earlier complaints and disputes involving the victim received adequate attention.
Taking serious note of the matter, DIG Shailesh Kumar Sinha ordered the suspension of the Chakiya SHO and directed intensified efforts to arrest the accused. The police claim that they are regularly visiting the victim at Sadar Hospital to record her statement and are conducting a thorough investigation into every aspect of the case.
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