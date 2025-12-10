‘SIT Could Probe Past CEOs Of NOIDA': SC On Higher Compensation To Farmers
A bench of the apex court gave the Special Investigation Team two more months to complete the probe.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 10, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the chief executive officers and others at helm of the NOIDA in Uttar Pradesh, for the past 10-15 years, would also be under the scanner of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by it to probe higher payment of compensation to farmers for their land, allegedly in "connivance" and "collusion" of officials from the authority.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh also gave the SIT two more months to complete the investigation. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing NOIDA, contended that he wants to file an affidavit to put forward the view of the authority in the matter.
The bench made it clear that farmers who have been given higher payments will not be penalised, and no coercive action will be taken against them. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing one of the farmers who has allegedly received higher payment for his land, submitted that his client has been receiving notices from the SIT to come and record his statement. He requested the bench to protect farmers, as it is not their fault.
Citing its earlier order, the bench said that the probe is not to harass the farmers but to probe the connivance and collusion of officials, who indulged in higher payments. The bench took on record the status report filed by the SIT in which three months' time has been sought to complete the investigation.
The top court in August 2025 had ordered an SIT probe against NOIDA officials for allegedly colluding with builders to pay compensations to land owners beyond their entitlement. The top court had accepted the findings of the SIT, which found prima facie substance in the allegations.
The Supreme Court, taking serious note of the SIT's findings, had constituted a fresh SIT comprising three senior IPS officers to assess the bank accounts and assets of erring NOIDA officials and other beneficiaries of the irregularities with the help of forensic auditors and experts from economic offence wings.
