‘SIT Could Probe Past CEOs Of NOIDA': SC On Higher Compensation To Farmers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the chief executive officers and others at helm of the NOIDA in Uttar Pradesh, for the past 10-15 years, would also be under the scanner of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by it to probe higher payment of compensation to farmers for their land, allegedly in "connivance" and "collusion" of officials from the authority.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh also gave the SIT two more months to complete the investigation. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing NOIDA, contended that he wants to file an affidavit to put forward the view of the authority in the matter.

The bench made it clear that farmers who have been given higher payments will not be penalised, and no coercive action will be taken against them. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing one of the farmers who has allegedly received higher payment for his land, submitted that his client has been receiving notices from the SIT to come and record his statement. He requested the bench to protect farmers, as it is not their fault.