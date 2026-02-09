ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirumala Laddu Adulterated Ghee Case: SIT Chargesheet Raises Questions Over Phone Number Linked To Subba Reddy And Chinnappanna

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team chargesheet in the adulterated ghee case has brought a crucial phone number under scrutiny. The number, 95424 19999, appears both in the alleged bribery operation and on the official letterhead of former MP and former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

According to the SIT, the number belongs to Kaduru Chinnappanna, a key accused in the case. The same number was allegedly used to contact ghee suppliers and collect bribes linked to the supply of adulterated ghee to Tirumala.

The charge sheet states that bribes were collected from suppliers through this number. Chinnappanna allegedly made the calls.

Letterhead of YV Subba Reddy (Eenadu)

Unanswered Questions

The SIT chargesheet identifies the number as belonging to Chinnappanna. If so, why was it printed on Subba Reddy’s official letterhead. If it belonged to Subba Reddy, how did Chinnappanna use it to run an alleged bribery network.

The SIT has not clarified in whose name the number is officially registered. It has also not examined why a PA’s number appeared on an MP’s letterhead or how the number was used during Subba Reddy’s tenure as TTD Chairman.

SIT Chargesheet (Eenadu)

Contradictions in Subba Reddy’s Claims

After the probe started, YV Subba Reddy has maintained that Chinnappanna worked as his personal assistant only between 2014 and 2018. He has repeatedly claimed that he had no connection with Chinnappanna after that period. He has reiterated this stand since the SIT identified Chinnappanna’s role in the adulterated ghee case.

The SIT chargesheet, however, contradicts this claim. It states that Chinnappanna functioned as Subba Reddy’s PA from 2019 to 2023, when Subba Reddy was the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).