Tirumala Laddu Adulterated Ghee Case: SIT Chargesheet Raises Questions Over Phone Number Linked To Subba Reddy And Chinnappanna
The unresolved mystery surrounding the phone number continues to point to a deep and unexplained link between Chinnappanna and YV Subba Reddy.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team chargesheet in the adulterated ghee case has brought a crucial phone number under scrutiny. The number, 95424 19999, appears both in the alleged bribery operation and on the official letterhead of former MP and former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.
According to the SIT, the number belongs to Kaduru Chinnappanna, a key accused in the case. The same number was allegedly used to contact ghee suppliers and collect bribes linked to the supply of adulterated ghee to Tirumala.
The charge sheet states that bribes were collected from suppliers through this number. Chinnappanna allegedly made the calls.
Unanswered Questions
The SIT chargesheet identifies the number as belonging to Chinnappanna. If so, why was it printed on Subba Reddy’s official letterhead. If it belonged to Subba Reddy, how did Chinnappanna use it to run an alleged bribery network.
The SIT has not clarified in whose name the number is officially registered. It has also not examined why a PA’s number appeared on an MP’s letterhead or how the number was used during Subba Reddy’s tenure as TTD Chairman.
Contradictions in Subba Reddy’s Claims
After the probe started, YV Subba Reddy has maintained that Chinnappanna worked as his personal assistant only between 2014 and 2018. He has repeatedly claimed that he had no connection with Chinnappanna after that period. He has reiterated this stand since the SIT identified Chinnappanna’s role in the adulterated ghee case.
The SIT chargesheet, however, contradicts this claim. It states that Chinnappanna functioned as Subba Reddy’s PA from 2019 to 2023, when Subba Reddy was the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
This raises serious questions. If there was no close relationship, how did Chinnappanna have access to Subba Reddy’s number during his tenure as TTD Chairman. Why was the number used so extensively in official and unofficial communications.
During the investigation, the SIT seized the mobile phone of the then TTD Procurement General Manager, Subramanyam. Forensic analysis revealed that the number 95424 19999 was saved in his phone as "PS to Chairman". Call records showed regular incoming and outgoing calls using this number.
This suggests that Chinnappanna routinely used this number, and officials treated it as the Chairman's office number.
Role in Tender and Procurement Process
The chargesheet also notes that recommendations of the TTD purchase committee related to ghee and other tenders were emailed to Chinnappanna even before board meetings. These emails were sent from the official email ID of the Procurement GM.
This indicates deep interference in TTD affairs by Chinnappanna during Subba Reddy’s tenure as Chairman.
Allegations of Bribe Demands
The SIT stated that Chinnappanna, acting as PA to the TTD Chairman, demanded and received bribes from ghee suppliers.
According to the chargesheet, Chinnappanna called Pomil Jain, Director of Bhole Baba Dairy, to Delhi and demanded a bribe of Rs 25 per kilogram to allow ghee supply to Tirumala.
In another instance, in May 2022, Chinnappanna called Jagmohan Gupta, Managing Director of Premier Agrifoods, and asked him to come to Delhi. Gupta met Chinnappanna at an MP’s residence in North Avenue. Chinnappanna allegedly demanded Rs 7 per kilogram as bribe. Gupta agreed. Premier Agrifoods later secured the ghee supply contract.
The SIT stated that between 2022 and 2023, Chinnappanna received around Rs 50 lakh in bribes from Jagmohan Gupta through hawala channels. He allegedly stayed in constant touch with Gupta over phone.
The SIT also found that Chinnappanna contacted the then Procurement GM Subramanyam to obtain details and phone numbers of ghee suppliers. He also spoke to commission agent P P Srinivasan using the same number between April and May 2022.
Complaint Ignored
The chargesheet records that on May 25, 2022, Pomil Jain met Subba Reddy and complained that “your PA Chinnappanna is demanding a bribe of Rs 25 per kilogram”.
Despite this, Subba Reddy did not lodge any police complaint. He did not deny that Chinnappanna was his PA at that time. This silence, the chargesheet suggests, points to a close association between the two.
On May 16, 2022, a day after the alleged bribe demand, Chinnappanna himself submitted a complaint against Bhole Baba Dairy to Subba Reddy. Subba Reddy immediately forwarded it to the Procurement GM and ordered an inquiry. The SIT noted that this complaint came after Pomil Jain refused to pay the bribe.
Letterhead Evidence
On March 15, 2018, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on social media a letter written by YV Subba Reddy to the Lok Sabha Secretary General. The letter sought inclusion of a no-confidence motion against the Central government.
The letter was issued on Subba Reddy’s official MP letterhead. It listed his addresses in Delhi, Ongole, and Hyderabad. It also listed his phone numbers. One of them was 95424 19999.