SIR: What Will Happen To Electors Who Will Not Submit Enumeration Form?

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The enumeration period is underway in the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 9 states and three Union Territories (UTs), being carried out under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The SIR being conducted by the poll panel formally kicked off last month in 12 states and UTs with the distribution of the enumeration form by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) by going door to door in these states and UTs.

What Is The SIR?

The ECI, in accordance with the law, is authorised to prepare and revise Electoral Rolls. To uphold the integrity of the electoral roll, the poll panel orders a revision of the electoral roll prior to each election or as necessary. Given that numerous changes have taken place in the current electoral roll due to frequent migration, which has led to electors being registered in multiple locations and the failure to remove deceased voters, it has been declared a SIR.

Objective Of The SIR

According to the ECI, this initiative aims to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded and that no ineligible individual is included in the electoral roll.

States And UTs In The Second Phase Of SIR

The states and UTs participating in the second phase of SIR include Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. This also includes election-bound states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Total Number Of Electors

The total number of electors in these nine states and three UTs is 50,97,44,423, as per the ECI

The total number of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged is 5,32,828, while the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the political parties are 12,43,201.

What Procedures Are Implemented For The Distribution Of The Enumeration Form?

The BLOs will visit each household to distribute the pre-printed enumeration forms in duplicate to the current electors and assist them in completing the form.

Electors are required to provide the necessary information in the enumeration forms, which will be collected by the BLOs during their next visit. They will collect the forms, retain one copy of the enumeration form, and provide an acknowledgement of receipt on the other copy of the enumeration form, which the elector must keep.

Electors also have the option to complete the enumeration form online and submit it, as provisions for this are available on the ECI website https://voters.eci.govi.in. An online search feature is accessible to allow electors to verify their details in the previous SIR.

The BLOs will also provide Form-6 along with a declaration form for the enrollment of new electors, if necessary. They are required to make a minimum of three visits to the residence of each elector.

Where Can One Seek Assistance If He/She Encounter Difficulties With The Completion Of The Enumeration Form Or In Searching For The Elector's Details?

The BLOs who come to each residence will assist in filling out the form and in locating the elector's details. They will visit each household three times. Voters may also reach out to the toll-free Voter Helpline Number – 1950 or utilise the Book a Call with BLO feature available on the website https://voters.eci.gov.in.

What Will Happen To Electors Who Will Not Submit The Enumeration Form?

For electors whose enumeration forms are not submitted, the BLOs will ascertain the reason, such as Absent/Death/Shifted/Duplicate, based on inquiries from nearby electors.

What Will Happen If The Name Is Not Included In The Draft Electoral Roll?

According to the poll panel, the list of names not included in the draft electoral roll dated along with the reasons for their exclusion, will be made available on the websites of District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Magistrates (DMs) in a district-wise format, as well as on the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) website in a searchable format using the EPIC number.

Individuals who feel aggrieved may file their claims accompanied by a copy of their Aadhaar card.

Even after the publication of the final electoral roll, if any eligible person still wishes to apply for inclusion of their name in the electoral roll, they can submit an application up to 10 days before the last date for filing nominations for the election.

If any person is not satisfied with the decision of the ERO regarding an entry in the final electoral roll, they may, under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, file a first appeal before a District Magistrate and a second appeal before the CEO, as per the poll panel.

Status Of The Ongoing SIR

As per the daily bulletin released by the poll panel, till 3 pm on Saturday, a total of 50,93,62,185 enumeration forms have been distributed by the BLOs to the voters in these nine states and three UTs. The total number of enumeration forms that have been digitized so far is 49,69,38,877.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Second Phase Of SIR

Announcing the schedule for the second phase of SIR in October, the CEC then said, "The primary objective of the SIR is to include each eligible voter in the electoral roll and remove those ineligible. For any voter, the eligibility is written in Article 326 of the Constitution of India. This means one should be a citizen of India, at least 18 years of age, ordinarily resident of the constituency, and not disqualified under any law."