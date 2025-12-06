SIR: What Will Happen To Electors Who Will Not Submit Enumeration Form?
Published : December 6, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The enumeration period is underway in the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 9 states and three Union Territories (UTs), being carried out under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The SIR being conducted by the poll panel formally kicked off last month in 12 states and UTs with the distribution of the enumeration form by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) by going door to door in these states and UTs.
What Is The SIR?
The ECI, in accordance with the law, is authorised to prepare and revise Electoral Rolls. To uphold the integrity of the electoral roll, the poll panel orders a revision of the electoral roll prior to each election or as necessary. Given that numerous changes have taken place in the current electoral roll due to frequent migration, which has led to electors being registered in multiple locations and the failure to remove deceased voters, it has been declared a SIR.
Objective Of The SIR
According to the ECI, this initiative aims to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded and that no ineligible individual is included in the electoral roll.
States And UTs In The Second Phase Of SIR
The states and UTs participating in the second phase of SIR include Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. This also includes election-bound states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
Total Number Of Electors
The total number of electors in these nine states and three UTs is 50,97,44,423, as per the ECI
The total number of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged is 5,32,828, while the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the political parties are 12,43,201.
What Procedures Are Implemented For The Distribution Of The Enumeration Form?
The BLOs will visit each household to distribute the pre-printed enumeration forms in duplicate to the current electors and assist them in completing the form.
Electors are required to provide the necessary information in the enumeration forms, which will be collected by the BLOs during their next visit. They will collect the forms, retain one copy of the enumeration form, and provide an acknowledgement of receipt on the other copy of the enumeration form, which the elector must keep.
Electors also have the option to complete the enumeration form online and submit it, as provisions for this are available on the ECI website https://voters.eci.govi.in. An online search feature is accessible to allow electors to verify their details in the previous SIR.
The BLOs will also provide Form-6 along with a declaration form for the enrollment of new electors, if necessary. They are required to make a minimum of three visits to the residence of each elector.
Where Can One Seek Assistance If He/She Encounter Difficulties With The Completion Of The Enumeration Form Or In Searching For The Elector's Details?
The BLOs who come to each residence will assist in filling out the form and in locating the elector's details. They will visit each household three times. Voters may also reach out to the toll-free Voter Helpline Number – 1950 or utilise the Book a Call with BLO feature available on the website https://voters.eci.gov.in.
What Will Happen To Electors Who Will Not Submit The Enumeration Form?
For electors whose enumeration forms are not submitted, the BLOs will ascertain the reason, such as Absent/Death/Shifted/Duplicate, based on inquiries from nearby electors.
What Will Happen If The Name Is Not Included In The Draft Electoral Roll?
According to the poll panel, the list of names not included in the draft electoral roll dated along with the reasons for their exclusion, will be made available on the websites of District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Magistrates (DMs) in a district-wise format, as well as on the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) website in a searchable format using the EPIC number.
Individuals who feel aggrieved may file their claims accompanied by a copy of their Aadhaar card.
Even after the publication of the final electoral roll, if any eligible person still wishes to apply for inclusion of their name in the electoral roll, they can submit an application up to 10 days before the last date for filing nominations for the election.
If any person is not satisfied with the decision of the ERO regarding an entry in the final electoral roll, they may, under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, file a first appeal before a District Magistrate and a second appeal before the CEO, as per the poll panel.
Status Of The Ongoing SIR
As per the daily bulletin released by the poll panel, till 3 pm on Saturday, a total of 50,93,62,185 enumeration forms have been distributed by the BLOs to the voters in these nine states and three UTs. The total number of enumeration forms that have been digitized so far is 49,69,38,877.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Second Phase Of SIR
Announcing the schedule for the second phase of SIR in October, the CEC then said, "The primary objective of the SIR is to include each eligible voter in the electoral roll and remove those ineligible. For any voter, the eligibility is written in Article 326 of the Constitution of India. This means one should be a citizen of India, at least 18 years of age, ordinarily resident of the constituency, and not disqualified under any law."
He disclosed that from 1951 to 2004, around 9 times, the ECI conducted SIR in the country. The last revision was done between 2002 to 2004.
In the second phase of SIR, those whose names got matched with 2002, 2003 and 2004 (SIR) do not need to give any document. Those whose names are not there will only be required to give the indicative documents, Kumar said then.
Former CECs On SIR
ETV Bharat spoke to former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora over the SIR, but he declined to make any comments.
Similarly, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi said, "I have spoken enough on this. I don't want to tell anything about this."
Opposition Parties On SIR
The ECI has been receiving a barrage of criticism from the Congress and other Opposition parties since the second phase of the SIR formally kicked off, asserting that it is an imposed tyranny.
The Opposition parties, especially the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), have been accusing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and ECI of favouring the BJP by conducting the SIR.
A controversy has also erupted over the reported deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the ongoing exercise. The Opposition has blamed the poll panel for their deaths.
It has been reported that 34 BLOs have lost their lives. One of these fatalities took place during the first phase of SIR in Bihar. So far, 33 BLOs have lost their lives in the second phase of SIR. These BLOs are reported to have died as a result of work-related stress during the ongoing exercise. Some family members of the deceased BLOs have claimed that the work pressure imposed by the SIR contributed to their deaths.
Amid their allegations, it is pertinent that it would make every elector think whether the SIR will purify the electoral rolls.
Notably, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party had labelled similar allegations against the ECI during the first phase of SIR in Bihar, conducted prior to the Assembly elections. But, they couldn't substantiate their allegations.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed his apprehensions on social media, wrote, "Under the guise of the SIR, chaos has been unleashed across the country. As a result, within a mere three weeks, 16 BLOs have sadly lost their lives. Heart attacks, stress, and suicides—SIR is not a reform, it is an imposed tyranny."
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, posted on X, "Valuable lives are being lost due to the unplanned and relentless workload imposed by the so-called Election Commission of India. A process that previously took three years is now being crammed into two months just before the elections to satisfy political masters, thereby placing inhumane pressure on the BLOs."
TMC MP Derek O'Brien accused the CEC and ECI of having blood on their hands, attributing the deaths of the BLOs to their actions.
Expert Views On SIR
Krishan Mohan Vats, Assistant Professor in Delhi University, told ETV Bharat, "This is a welcome step taken by the Election Commission of India. The Election Commission is removing ineligible voters from the electoral rolls. The Opposition should not interfere in this. This exercise to clean the electoral roll should be appreciated by everyone."
Echoing similar sentiments, Ashutosh Kumar, Professor, Department of Political Science, Punjab University, told ETV Bharat, "The main issue is there is a trust deficit with the Election Commission of India. The Opposition thinks that the SIR is being knowingly carried out to remove the names of their 'committed voters'. But nothing such happened."
He asserted that under Article 324, the ECI has the right to conduct this exercise to maintain the purity of the electoral roll.
"The problem is not the SIR. The problem is the deficit of trust between the Opposition parties and the Election Commission of India. Currently, the SIR is being carried out in UP and other states. This should be done periodically. I don't see any problem with this," Kumar said.
The government's agenda is that many outsiders have come inside. They are doing right. The ECI should continue the SIR. It should now be held across India. This is a welcome step," he said.
Dr Santosh Kumar, Assistant Professor, Amity University Jharkhand, while referring to the SIR, asserted that for democracy to be maintained, both purity of the process and faith in the institution must be won.
"The ongoing SIR of electoral rolls is a necessary process. After two decades without a full house-to-house check, the need to cleanse the rolls of deceased and duplicate voters is undeniable. This drive, rooted in the ECI’s Article 324 mandate, is vital for achieving free and fair elections, which is the very essence of Indian democracy," he told ETV Bharat.
Kumar noted that this is a great historical test for India’s democratic institutions.
"The ECI must succeed in its mission to maintain the integrity of the election, but it must do so while preserving public faith. The process must be fair, transparent, and, above all, inclusive. If eligible citizens are deprived of their fundamental right to vote (Universal Suffrage under Article 326) because they fail a bureaucratic test, the ECI wins a clean roll but loses the trust of the people. This exercise must demonstrate that the zeal for accuracy does not override the fundamental dignity of the voter. For democracy to be maintained, both purity of the process and faith in the institution must be won," he added.
Expressing a different view, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary told ETV Bharat, "SIR, that is being done now is against the law. BLOs are dying. Maybe they are putting a lot of pressure on them. Because of the tight schedule, they are not able to adjust to that. This shows that all the things are done in a very unplanned and haphazard manner."
Schedule For The Second Phase Of SIR
Excluding Kerala, the enumeration period is set to conclude on December 12 in eight states and three UTs, while the rationalization and rearrangement of polling stations will be completed by December 11. The updating of the control table and the preparation of the draft electoral roll will commence on December 12 and will be finalized by December 15, in accordance with the ECI.
The draft electoral roll is scheduled for publication on December 16. The period for claims and objections will start on December 16 and will end on January 15. The notice phase, which includes issuance, hearing verification, decisions on enumeration forms, and the disposal of claims and objections, will be conducted concurrently by the EROS from December 16 to February 7. According to the schedule, the final electoral roll is set to be published on February 14.
According to the revised schedule announced for Kerala by the ECI on Friday night, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23. The final election results will be out on February 21.