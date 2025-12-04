SIR Under Fire: Are BLOs Overburdened Across 12 States, UTs?
The Congress and TMC have been targeting the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the deaths of BLOs in the second phase of the SIR.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs), a controversy has erupted over the reported deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are engaged in revision and of electoral rolls.
The states and UTs where the SIR is being conducted comprise Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. The list includes election-bound states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
The Opposition parties, especially the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been targeting the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the deaths of BLOs in the second phase of the SIR.
Blaming the poll panel over the deaths of the BLOs, the party categorically stated that SIR is no reform but an imposed tyranny. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has alleged that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the ECI have blood on their hands.
The ECI has not given any official statement so far in connection with the deaths of the BLOs.
Who are BLOs?
The BLO is a local government or semi-government official, possessing a thorough understanding of the local electorate and usually being a voter in the same polling area. This person assists in the electoral roll's updating by utilising their local expertise. The BLO functions as a representative of the poll panel at the grassroots level, playing an essential role in the roll revision process and collecting precise field information related to the electoral roll for their designated polling area.
In line with Section 13B (2) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, BLOs are government, semi-government, or local body officials. Each BLO is responsible for managing one segment of the electoral roll.
The BLO supports eligible citizens in becoming voters. They provide various forms for adding, deleting, and correcting entries in the electoral roll, perform physical verifications, and submit reports to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).
The BLO interacts with local residents and representatives of political parties to identify deceased, relocated, or duplicate voters for removal from the electoral roll, adhering to the necessary legal procedures.
How many BLOs are engaged in second phase of SIR ?
According to the ECI, 5,32,828 BLOs have been discharging their duties in the ongoing SIR in 12 states and Union Territories. Out of these, the highest number of BLOs are from Uttar Pradesh. The total number of BLOs engaged are 1,62,486.
Total number of BLOs death reported
Reportedly, 34 BLOs have lost their lives. One of these deaths occurred during the first phase of SIR in Bihar, which was conducted before the Assembly polls. Thirty-three BLOs have died so far in the second phase of SIR.
ETV Bharat on Thursday afternoon sent a query to the ECI on the deaths of the BLOs, the panel is yet to respond.
Out of these 33 deaths of BLOs in the second phase, reportedly, nine were from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Uttar Pradesh, six from Gujarat, four from West Bengal, three from Rajasthan, two from Tamil Nadu and one from Kerala.
These BLOs allegedly died due to work-related stress in the ongoing exercise. Some of the family members of the deceased BLOs have alleged work pressure of the SIR for their deaths.
Earlier sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that the poll panel sought report from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in connection with the reported deaths of BLOs in their respective states.
"The CEOs are investigating the matter. Reports are being sought from the District Election Officers (DEOs). After the entire process is completed, the CEOs will submit a report of their respective state in connection with the matter to the poll panel. The ECI will thoroughly look into it," they said.
Sources within the ECI stated that the poll panel is prepared to offer further assistance to the BLOs to assist in their work.
It may be mentioned that recently, Kerala CEO Rathan Kelkar took note of an audio message circulated on social media, in which a BLO expressed work-related stress arising from duties connected to the SIR of electoral rolls. He interacted with the BLO to address his grievances.
In order to enhance the support framework for the BLO, the district administration has assigned extra personnel to aid him in the efficient implementation of SIR-related tasks.
Opposition parties over BLOs deaths
The Opposition parties have been attacking the poll panel regarding this issue. Expressing his concerns, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had stated in a social media post, "Under the pretext of the SIR, chaos has been unleashed throughout the nation. Consequently, in just three weeks, 16 BLOs have tragically lost their lives. Heart attacks, stress, and suicides—SIR is not a reform; it is an imposed tyranny."
West Bengal Chief Minister and chairperson of TMC, Mamata Banerjee wrote on X , "Valuable lives are being lost due to the unplanned and relentless workload imposed by the so-called Election Commission of India. A process that previously took three years is now being crammed into two months just before the elections to satisfy political masters, thereby placing inhumane pressure on the BLOs."
She also demanded that the SIR be suspended. TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleged that CEC and ECI have blood on their hands, while blaming them for the deaths of the BLOs.
Current status of SIR
According to the daily bulletin issued by the ECI, till 3 pm on Thursday, a total of 50,90,65,498 enumeration forms have been distributed so far by the BLOs to the electors of these nine states and three UTs. The total number of electors are 50,97,44,423. The total number of enumeration forms digitised so far is 48,37,70,977.
Schedule of the second phase of SIR
The enumeration period will be till December 12, while the rationalisation/re-arrangement of polling stations will be done by December 11. The updating of the control table and preparation of the draft roll will start from December 12 and conclude on December 15, as per the ECI.
The draft electoral roll will be published on December 16. The period of claims and objections will begin on December 16 and conclude on January 15. The
notice phase (issuance, hearing verification), decision on enumeration forms and disposal of claims and objections will be done concurrently by the EROS, from December 16 to February 7. As per the schedule, the final electoral roll will be published on February 14.
