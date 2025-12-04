ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Under Fire: Are BLOs Overburdened Across 12 States, UTs?

New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs), a controversy has erupted over the reported deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are engaged in revision and of electoral rolls.

The states and UTs where the SIR is being conducted comprise Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. The list includes election-bound states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Opposition parties, especially the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been targeting the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the deaths of BLOs in the second phase of the SIR.

Blaming the poll panel over the deaths of the BLOs, the party categorically stated that SIR is no reform but an imposed tyranny. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has alleged that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the ECI have blood on their hands.

The ECI has not given any official statement so far in connection with the deaths of the BLOs.

Who are BLOs?

The BLO is a local government or semi-government official, possessing a thorough understanding of the local electorate and usually being a voter in the same polling area. This person assists in the electoral roll's updating by utilising their local expertise. The BLO functions as a representative of the poll panel at the grassroots level, playing an essential role in the roll revision process and collecting precise field information related to the electoral roll for their designated polling area.

In line with Section 13B (2) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, BLOs are government, semi-government, or local body officials. Each BLO is responsible for managing one segment of the electoral roll.

The BLO supports eligible citizens in becoming voters. They provide various forms for adding, deleting, and correcting entries in the electoral roll, perform physical verifications, and submit reports to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

The BLO interacts with local residents and representatives of political parties to identify deceased, relocated, or duplicate voters for removal from the electoral roll, adhering to the necessary legal procedures.

How many BLOs are engaged in second phase of SIR ?

According to the ECI, 5,32,828 BLOs have been discharging their duties in the ongoing SIR in 12 states and Union Territories. Out of these, the highest number of BLOs are from Uttar Pradesh. The total number of BLOs engaged are 1,62,486.

Total number of BLOs death reported

Reportedly, 34 BLOs have lost their lives. One of these deaths occurred during the first phase of SIR in Bihar, which was conducted before the Assembly polls. Thirty-three BLOs have died so far in the second phase of SIR.

ETV Bharat on Thursday afternoon sent a query to the ECI on the deaths of the BLOs, the panel is yet to respond.

Out of these 33 deaths of BLOs in the second phase, reportedly, nine were from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Uttar Pradesh, six from Gujarat, four from West Bengal, three from Rajasthan, two from Tamil Nadu and one from Kerala.