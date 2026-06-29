SIR Of Voter Lists To Start In Delhi From Tuesday
The entire process will be completed over the next three months, and the final voter list will be released on October 7.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Delhi is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Delhi's Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar has stated that starting June 30, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will start going door-to-door distributing enumeration forms.
He disclosed that each voter will be given two enumeration forms, one of which they must fill out and return to the BLO for which they will be given a slip. Based on the details provided in that form, the BLO will map the voter. If the mapping is found to be correct, it will be verified.
Kumar explained that the deadline for BLOs to go door-to-door to distribute forms is July 29. If someone has changed his or her address and is not at the address mentioned on the voter list, their enumeration form will be sent to the old address. However, if they are not present and their mapping fails, their vote will not be included in the voter list.
He further explained that the voters will have the option to fill out Form No. 6 and apply for a re-enlistment at their current address when the claim deadline arrives following which their vote will be re-enlisted.
“People can also download and upload their enumeration forms online. The theme is ‘No eligible voter should be left out, no ineligible voter should be included’,” he pointed out.
It is learnt that a BLO will visit a house three times if it is found locked. The draft voter list will be released on August 5 while the claims and objections can be filed by the voters from August 5 to September 4. All these claims and objections will be settled by October 3 and the final voter list will be released on October 7.
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