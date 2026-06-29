ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Of Voter Lists To Start In Delhi From Tuesday

New Delhi: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Delhi is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Delhi's Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar has stated that starting June 30, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will start going door-to-door distributing enumeration forms.

He disclosed that each voter will be given two enumeration forms, one of which they must fill out and return to the BLO for which they will be given a slip. Based on the details provided in that form, the BLO will map the voter. If the mapping is found to be correct, it will be verified.

Kumar explained that the deadline for BLOs to go door-to-door to distribute forms is July 29. If someone has changed his or her address and is not at the address mentioned on the voter list, their enumeration form will be sent to the old address. However, if they are not present and their mapping fails, their vote will not be included in the voter list.