SIR Third Phase: Election Commission Directs CEOs Of States, UTs To Address Political Parties' Queries
The directive of the poll panel is in line with its broader initiative to engage proactively with concerned stakeholders, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
New Delhi: With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll slated to be carried out in a staggered manner in 16 states and three Union Territories (UTs), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the respective Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to respond to queries of political parties regarding the excercise.
The directive of the poll panel to the CEOs of all the states and UTs where the SIR would be carried out is in line with its broader initiative to engage proactively with all the concerned stakeholders including recognised national and state political parties, and dispel apprehensions regarding the exercise. The states and UTs included in the third phase of SIR are Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Tripura, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Delhi Meghalaya and Maharashtra.
As part of the exercise, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the residences of 36.73 crore electors, with the assistance of 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase of the third phase of the SIR. At present, the SIR is being carried out in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur. The house-to-house visits by BLOs will start from May 30 and continue till June 28 in the states. The draft electoral roll would be published on July 5.
Mentioning about the third phase of SIR, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that special emphasis has been laid by the poll panel on active participation of political parties in the exercise as they are one of the key stakeholders. "The ECI has asked the CEOs to respond to any queries of political parties and be accessible to them. The main objective is to dispel any kind of apprehensions pertaining to the SIR," they said.
Sources in the ECI said the poll panel has directed the CEOs, DEOs and EROs to hold regular meetings with the recognised political parties to garner their cooperation for the successful execution of the SIR. In many states including Odisha and Manipur, the CEO held meetings with the DEOs and reviewed readiness, collaboration, and the efficient execution of the SIR process throughout districts to guarantee a precise, inclusive, and transparent electoral roll.
Sources said similar meetings would be convened by the CEOs in other states and UTs in the coming days to review the preparedness of the SIR.
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