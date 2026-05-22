ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Third Phase: Election Commission Directs CEOs Of States, UTs To Address Political Parties' Queries

New Delhi: With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll slated to be carried out in a staggered manner in 16 states and three Union Territories (UTs), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the respective Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to respond to queries of political parties regarding the excercise.



The directive of the poll panel to the CEOs of all the states and UTs where the SIR would be carried out is in line with its broader initiative to engage proactively with all the concerned stakeholders including recognised national and state political parties, and dispel apprehensions regarding the exercise. The states and UTs included in the third phase of SIR are Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Tripura, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Delhi Meghalaya and Maharashtra.

As part of the exercise, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the residences of 36.73 crore electors, with the assistance of 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase of the third phase of the SIR. At present, the SIR is being carried out in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur. The house-to-house visits by BLOs will start from May 30 and continue till June 28 in the states. The draft electoral roll would be published on July 5.