West Bengal SIR Row: Special Roll Observer Faces Public Ire In Magrahat

Published : December 29, 2025 at 8:31 PM IST
Kolkata: The vehicle of Election Commission's special roll observer (SRO), C Murugan, was damaged after an agitating crowd gheraoed the poll official on Monday during his visit to a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing centre at Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
The agitators, mostly women, blocked the exit route of the SRO's vehicle and thumped on the car bonnet and window glasses with police personnel desperately trying to get the protestors out of the way by forming a cordon, according to a video of the incident. The door handle on the driver's side of the car was later found in a nearly ripped-off state.
Murugan was first gheraoed by the agitators when he reached Shirakol High School, the venue for the ongoing hearing, where protestors alleged "unplanned implementation" of the SIR exercise where ill, aged and pregnant electors have been "forced to appear" for the hearing sessions.
"I am here to do a job assigned to me by the Election Commission, and I will complete that task, no matter the attempted disruptions," the IAS officer C Murugan later said.
Asked whether the officer apprehended security concerns, Murugan said, "That will be for the administration to decide."
"We don't need this SIR. We don't want this Commission to torture us. We want money for the 100-day work and rural housing, which the central government has stopped paying," a protesting woman told PTI.
This wasn't the first time that the special roll observer faced public resistance while trying to oversee the ongoing SIR exercise. In two previous occasions, in Falta in South 24 Parganas and again at Haldarpara in Howrah district, the officer faced gherao agitations from resisting locals.
A senior official at the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that a detailed report on Monday's incident would be sought from the SRO and forwarded to the Election Commission.
