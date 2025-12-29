ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal SIR Row: Special Roll Observer Faces Public Ire In Magrahat

Kolkata: The vehicle of Election Commission's special roll observer (SRO), C Murugan, was damaged after an agitating crowd gheraoed the poll official on Monday during his visit to a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing centre at Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The agitators, mostly women, blocked the exit route of the SRO's vehicle and thumped on the car bonnet and window glasses with police personnel desperately trying to get the protestors out of the way by forming a cordon, according to a video of the incident. The door handle on the driver's side of the car was later found in a nearly ripped-off state.

Murugan was first gheraoed by the agitators when he reached Shirakol High School, the venue for the ongoing hearing, where protestors alleged "unplanned implementation" of the SIR exercise where ill, aged and pregnant electors have been "forced to appear" for the hearing sessions.

"I am here to do a job assigned to me by the Election Commission, and I will complete that task, no matter the attempted disruptions," the IAS officer C Murugan later said.