ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Sparks Political Face-Off In Odisha As CM Majhi Defends Electoral Roll Revision

FILE - Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ( ANI )

Bhubaneswar: Amidst ongoing protests in New Delhi over the demand for removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi on Monday strongly defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, describing it as essential for safeguarding electoral integrity and strengthening public confidence in democracy.

However, opposition leaders from BJD and Congress disagreed and alleged that the SIR process has not been conducted with fairness and transparency in the country, leading to current unrest and chaos.

"The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a necessary and constructive exercise to uphold the integrity of our electoral system. Its effective implementation, with fairness and due diligence, will help ensure that electoral records remain reliable and that the democratic process commands the confidence it deserves," Majhi wrote in an X post. He said that the SIR is vital for ensuring that electoral rolls accurately reflect eligible voters. "It helps identify discrepancies, eliminate duplicate entries, update records following deaths or changes in residence, and ensure that eligible voters are not left out. Equally, the process must protect every legitimate voter from wrongful exclusion. These are not minor administrative details; they go to the heart of electoral fairness, equal representation and the sanctity of every vote." Mentioning that duplicate entries, outdated records and the names of deceased persons remaining on voter lists can compromise their accuracy, Majhi said, "Ensuring reliable electoral rolls is, therefore, not merely an administrative necessity, but essential to safeguarding electoral integrity and strengthening public confidence in democracy." Following the alleged deletion of genuine voters during the SIR of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India (ECI), nationwide protests have been conducted. Opposition parties alleged that around 14 crore voters' names have been eliminated from the voters' list who belonged to vulnerable and minority communities.