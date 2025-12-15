ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR 'Selective Ideological Removal' Of Votes, Alleges Surjewala In RS

New Delhi: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday hit out at the Election Commission over its SIR exercise which he dubbed as 'selective ideological removal' and said it is a four-pronged attack on democracy and right to vote.

Participating in the debate on election reforms in the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala dubbed the ECI as 'jebi' (pocket) election commission and said that B R Ambedkar clearly wanted that the poll body should not be under the executive and that the right to vote should be a fundamental right. He also questioned the ECI's silence on transfer of thousands of crores into women's accounts ahead of assembly elections in Bihar.

"The Election Commission which cannot prepare a list of voters indiscriminately, such 'jebi' (pocketed) ECI should not hold offices for even one day," Surjewala quipped.

He stated that a voter is not just a name in the list, he or she is the face of electoral justice and results. "It will be the last nail in the coffin of democracy if a system with bad intention and conspiracy removes the names of voters from the electoral list".

The right to vote cannot be taken away as voting is the final test of democracy and bribing ahead of elections decimates the election process, he said. The Congress leader also accused the ECI for destroying the level-playing field for enriching the BJP, which he alleged was indulging in "Chande ka dhandha" by misusing enforcement agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax to collect funds for the party.

Citing examples in this regard, he alleged that a person involved in Delhi liquor scam was arrested on November 10, 2022 and five days later his company donated Rs 5 crore under electoral bonds as well as another Rs 25 crore in November 2023.

He cited the example of another gaming and hotel firm which was raided and later it gave Rs 100 crore as donation under electoral bonds. Likewise, another firm which was raided, later gave Rs 586 crore under electoral bonds. Surjewala demanded abolishing the existing system of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner and to reconstitute the committee for the purpose, with Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and opposition leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on its board.

There will be level-playing field only after reconstitution of the committee, he said, demanding elections through ballot paper. Till the implementation of this, he said all voters should get VVPAT slips to ensure transparency.

He also demanded that all political parties and civil societies should get voters list three months ahead of elections. The process of adding or deletion of names from the voters list should be stopped three months ahead of elections, he suggested.