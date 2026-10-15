ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Row: Supreme Court Issues Notiices To EC On Plea Filed By Rahul Gandhi, Others

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Election Commission on a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The CJI orally observed, "We would also ask one of the petitioners about his conduct".

The apex court has sought response from the Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners. The CJI observed, “The notice on behalf of one of the petitioners will be entertained on a provisional basis, subject to his explaining his conduct.”

The Supreme Court also issued notice on a plea filed by Swaty Singh challenging the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. It also directed preservation of CCTV footage, including the premises of the apex court.

Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders had marched to the apex court to file the petition on Monday. The plea has sought the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired apex court judge and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct within a fixed time an independent audit of deletions and modifications made during SIR.

Besides the plea filed by Gandhi and others, the bench also heard separate petitions related to protests, closure of metro stations and disruptions in train services ahead of the October 10 agitation in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.