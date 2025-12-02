ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Raises Concerns Of Indirect NRC Without Parliamentary Sanction, SC Told

New Delhi: Petitioners on Tuesday contended before the Supreme Court that the special intensive revision (SIR) ordered by the Election Commission (EC) across various states has raised concerns of an indirect National Register of Citizens (NRC) process without parliamentary sanction.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing some political parties, stressed that the determination of citizenship status lies exclusively with the central government under sections 8 and 9 of the Citizenship Act, or with the courts and foreigners’ tribunals.

“By requiring the EROs to scrutinise citizenship documents, mark suspected non-citizens, that is what is actually happening, or report them to the home department, the Election Commission of India has acted ultra vires the Constitution and the Citizenship Act," said Singhvi.

“Effectively creating a parallel mechanism of citizenship determination through the electoral process. This not only breaches statutory limits but raises concerns of indirect NRC etc., without parliamentary sanction," stressed Singhvi.

He argued that the burden of establishing citizenship rests with the state and not on the individual. “The determination or assessment of whether a person is an Indian citizen or not, can only be done by the central government… as per procedure established by law and not by ECI," said Singhvi.