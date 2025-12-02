SIR Raises Concerns Of Indirect NRC Without Parliamentary Sanction, SC Told
Senior advocate A M Singhvi argued that the burden of establishing citizenship rests with the state and not on the individual.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 2, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Petitioners on Tuesday contended before the Supreme Court that the special intensive revision (SIR) ordered by the Election Commission (EC) across various states has raised concerns of an indirect National Register of Citizens (NRC) process without parliamentary sanction.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing some political parties, stressed that the determination of citizenship status lies exclusively with the central government under sections 8 and 9 of the Citizenship Act, or with the courts and foreigners’ tribunals.
“By requiring the EROs to scrutinise citizenship documents, mark suspected non-citizens, that is what is actually happening, or report them to the home department, the Election Commission of India has acted ultra vires the Constitution and the Citizenship Act," said Singhvi.
“Effectively creating a parallel mechanism of citizenship determination through the electoral process. This not only breaches statutory limits but raises concerns of indirect NRC etc., without parliamentary sanction," stressed Singhvi.
He argued that the burden of establishing citizenship rests with the state and not on the individual. “The determination or assessment of whether a person is an Indian citizen or not, can only be done by the central government… as per procedure established by law and not by ECI," said Singhvi.
He contended that here ECI does two things: it presumptively puts a person on a temporary citizenship list, and the second error, that the person would have to prove that he is a citizen. Singhvi said the ECI has arrogated to itself a power which does not exist, made a temporary list, and put the burden on the person.
A counsel argued that the SIR leads to structural disenfranchisement for generations, and asked whether suspicion can lead to disenfranchisement, and also statelessness? The counsel asked, What is the basis of this power?
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing a party in the matter, emphasised making the process transparent and asked, Why not have the voter lists in a machine-readable format? Bhushan contended that if plenary powers were given to the poll body, then it would become a despot.
It was argued before the bench that the SIR exercise involves a de novo preparation of the voter list, which has not been done before, and why create a situation in which BLOs have taken their own lives? The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 4. The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by opposition leaders and others challenging the conduct of the SIR of electoral rolls in various states.
