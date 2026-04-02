'Amounts To Challenging Authority Of SC, Was Monitoring Till 2 AM': CJI On Judicial Officers Held Hostage In WB
CJI Kant lashed out at top Bengal officials, questioning why, despite prior information, they failed to ensure the safe evacuation of officers.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 2, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday slammed the incident in West Bengal's Malda, where seven judicial officers were held hostage for hours. He stressed that it challenges the authority of the top court and ex facie appears to be a calculative, well-planned, deliberate move to demoralise the judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.
The CJI said he was monitoring everything until 2 AM and that the incident yesterday was a brazen attempt not only to browbeat the judicial officers but also to challenge the authority of this court. Seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed and held hostage on Wednesday by villagers in Malda's Kaliachak to protest the mass deletions of names as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.
A bench led by the CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipin Pancholi took serious note of this incident. CJI Kant told the West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta, "Never seen such a polarised state that even in compliance of court order, the politics is reflected…. Don't think we are not aware of who were the miscreants. At least till 2 AM, I was monitoring everything. Very unfortunate."
The bench asked the Election Commission of India (ECI), represented by senior advocate D S Naidu, to have a central agency, either the CBI or the NIA, probe the incident, and added that it will monitor the probe.
The CJI said he did not want to politicise the issue or say something, and added,"Till 2 AM, I was getting reports…if it was apolitical then what the political leaders were doing. Was it not their duty to go to the spot and see what is happening? Somebody is trying to take law and order in their hands".
"5’o clock these people gheraoed the officers and till 11’o clock your collector was there. I had to verbally instruct very harsh order in the night, and then only administration came into motion," added the CJI.
The CJI said the judicial officers’ children were in the room, a five-year-old child, and they did not allow to send food and water. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal earlier called the incident unfortunate. Senior Advocate Maneka Guruswamy said that most of the senior officers were transferred out of the state by the ECI.
Justice Bagchi said persons who are now entrusted with law and order need to be more vigilant. Naidu said if it is 'mobocracy' and nobody could help. Justice Bagchi said political leaders from the ruling government and the opposition should, in one voice, condemn the incident.
The bench noted that the high court’s chief justice, in a letter sent to the top court, said he could not contact the chief secretary of West Bengal, as he did not share a mobile number with WhatsApp facility, as a result no message could be sent to him.
Citing its earlier order, the bench said it speaks in volume that the duty entrusted to judicial officers regarding the objections in the SIR process. The bench said the incident that took place yesterday; it is a brazen attempt not only to browbeat the judicial officers, it also amounts to challenging the authority of this court.
The bench said it obstructs the ongoing process of adjudication of objections. The bench said it would not allow anyone to interfere and take law in their hands in order to create psychological fear in the minds of judicial officers performing their duties.
The bench added that the manner in which the chief secretary, the home secretary, the director general of police, the collector, and the SP, have acted, is highly deplorable. The bench said they owe an explanation to this court as to why, upon being informed that judicial officers were gheraoed and held hostage at around 2:30 PM, failed to take any measure for their safe evacuation.
The bench asked the state administration to immediately inform the ECI and seek the deployment of central forces to ensure the safety of the judicial officers. The state government informed the court that these were transferred officials put in by the ECI. "They have not been imported from other country," replied the CJI, adding that the SSP and collector were from the state.
Naidu said this is only to drive fear into the judicial officers and it is an attempt to derail the process, and they want to terrorise the judicial officers who are impartial. "Nobody would expect that judicial officers will be taken for ransom. Held hostage," said Naidu.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the state cannot be entrusted with the security of judicial officers. The bench made it clear that no impediment should be caused in the ongoing SIR process entrusted to the judicial officers.
The bench directed the poll panel to requisition adequate central forces and deploy them where judicial officers are adjudicating the objections under the SIR process. The bench said adequate security should be deployed at places, including the hotel or government guest houses where these officers are presently staying.
The bench said the ECI and state government are directed to take all remedial measures to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of the responsibility entrusted to judicial officers.
The bench said home secretary, DGP, district magistrates and all police officials are directed to ensure that no more than two or three persons shall be allowed to enter premises for filing objections and when the hearing takes place, not more than 5 shall be allowed to assemble.
The bench said the chief secretary, DGP, and the state chief electoral officer are directed to submit a compliance report. The bench also directed the chief secretary, DGP, the concerned district magistrate and SSP to show cause why action should not be taken against them. The bench asked them to virtually join proceedings on April 6.