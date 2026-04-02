ETV Bharat / bharat

'Amounts To Challenging Authority Of SC, Was Monitoring Till 2 AM': CJI On Judicial Officers Held Hostage In WB

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday slammed the incident in West Bengal's Malda, where seven judicial officers were held hostage for hours. He stressed that it challenges the authority of the top court and ex facie appears to be a calculative, well-planned, deliberate move to demoralise the judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

The CJI said he was monitoring everything until 2 AM and that the incident yesterday was a brazen attempt not only to browbeat the judicial officers but also to challenge the authority of this court. Seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed and held hostage on Wednesday by villagers in Malda's Kaliachak to protest the mass deletions of names as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

A bench led by the CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipin Pancholi took serious note of this incident. CJI Kant told the West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta, "Never seen such a polarised state that even in compliance of court order, the politics is reflected…. Don't think we are not aware of who were the miscreants. At least till 2 AM, I was monitoring everything. Very unfortunate."

The bench asked the Election Commission of India (ECI), represented by senior advocate D S Naidu, to have a central agency, either the CBI or the NIA, probe the incident, and added that it will monitor the probe.

The CJI said he did not want to politicise the issue or say something, and added,"Till 2 AM, I was getting reports…if it was apolitical then what the political leaders were doing. Was it not their duty to go to the spot and see what is happening? Somebody is trying to take law and order in their hands".

"5’o clock these people gheraoed the officers and till 11’o clock your collector was there. I had to verbally instruct very harsh order in the night, and then only administration came into motion," added the CJI.

The CJI said the judicial officers’ children were in the room, a five-year-old child, and they did not allow to send food and water. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal earlier called the incident unfortunate. Senior Advocate Maneka Guruswamy said that most of the senior officers were transferred out of the state by the ECI.

Justice Bagchi said persons who are now entrusted with law and order need to be more vigilant. Naidu said if it is 'mobocracy' and nobody could help. Justice Bagchi said political leaders from the ruling government and the opposition should, in one voice, condemn the incident.

The bench noted that the high court’s chief justice, in a letter sent to the top court, said he could not contact the chief secretary of West Bengal, as he did not share a mobile number with WhatsApp facility, as a result no message could be sent to him.

Citing its earlier order, the bench said it speaks in volume that the duty entrusted to judicial officers regarding the objections in the SIR process. The bench said the incident that took place yesterday; it is a brazen attempt not only to browbeat the judicial officers, it also amounts to challenging the authority of this court.