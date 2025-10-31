ETV Bharat / bharat

We Aim To Ensure That No Eligible Voter Is Deprived Of Their Right To Vote: UP Chief Electoral Officer On SIR

Lucknow: The process of carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has officially begun in Uttar Pradesh. The State Election Commission is already in discussions with political parties. Starting November 4, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household. The final voter list will be published on December 7, 2026. The Election Commission claims that the SIR process will be conducted in a completely transparent and simple manner.

UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said that training of BLOs has been completed in all 75 districts of the state. Starting November 4, they will go door-to-door to contact existing voters and provide them with enumeration forms. They will also collect the completed forms in duplicate, retaining one copy and giving the other to the voter. If a family member is absent, they can sign a form that indicates their relationship with the members present at the time.

Appointments Not Caste/Religion Based

Rinwa also clarified that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not maintain records of the caste or religion of officials, nor is work done on this basis by the state government, which makes these appointments. He added that if allegations of bias or irregularities against an official are proven, the ECI will take action.

Transparent Process

He said that transparency of the process was discussed at a meeting with political parties. To the suggestion by several parties that the process be simplified as BLOs were unable to reach every area, Rinwa responded that the ECI's guidelines were uniform across the country. He, though, said efforts will be made to simplify them further in UP, so that no one is left out of the voter list.

He said volunteers will be deployed to assist elderly and indigent voters, adding that all political parties have been asked to appoint booth level agents (BLAs) at every booth to ensure coordination between BLOs and party representatives.

No Documents Needed In First Phase