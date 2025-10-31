We Aim To Ensure That No Eligible Voter Is Deprived Of Their Right To Vote: UP Chief Electoral Officer On SIR
Navdeep Rinwa said training BLOs in all 75 districts is complete, and the SIR will soon be conducted in a transparent, simple manner.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Lucknow: The process of carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has officially begun in Uttar Pradesh. The State Election Commission is already in discussions with political parties. Starting November 4, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household. The final voter list will be published on December 7, 2026. The Election Commission claims that the SIR process will be conducted in a completely transparent and simple manner.
UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said that training of BLOs has been completed in all 75 districts of the state. Starting November 4, they will go door-to-door to contact existing voters and provide them with enumeration forms. They will also collect the completed forms in duplicate, retaining one copy and giving the other to the voter. If a family member is absent, they can sign a form that indicates their relationship with the members present at the time.
Appointments Not Caste/Religion Based
Rinwa also clarified that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not maintain records of the caste or religion of officials, nor is work done on this basis by the state government, which makes these appointments. He added that if allegations of bias or irregularities against an official are proven, the ECI will take action.
Transparent Process
He said that transparency of the process was discussed at a meeting with political parties. To the suggestion by several parties that the process be simplified as BLOs were unable to reach every area, Rinwa responded that the ECI's guidelines were uniform across the country. He, though, said efforts will be made to simplify them further in UP, so that no one is left out of the voter list.
He said volunteers will be deployed to assist elderly and indigent voters, adding that all political parties have been asked to appoint booth level agents (BLAs) at every booth to ensure coordination between BLOs and party representatives.
No Documents Needed In First Phase
The CEO clarified that in the first phase, when BLOs go door-to-door, voters won't be required to furnish any documents. They will only need to fill and submit the enumeration form.
Thereafter, the EC will issue notices to those whose names are not linked to the 2003 voter list, and asked to submit one of the 11 identification documents that have been declared as valid.
What Are These Valid Identification Documents?
According to the ECI, documents like birth certificate, certificate of Class X or other examination, passport, government land and house documents, caste certificate, any government ID or certificate issued before July 1, 1987, domicile certificate, government job ID or pension payment order, copy of family register, National Register of Citizens (NRC) entry where applicable, and forest rights certificate, are valid.
Rinwa said that those born before July 1, 1987, and whose names are there in the 2003 voter list, will need to provide a photocopy of the 2003 list. In case their names are not listed, they will need to provide one of the 11 documents listed.
Those born after July 1, 1987, will need to submit either a document of their own, or that of their parents.
The CEO said complete information about voters whose names are not included in the final voter list will be maintained from the booth level to the Assembly, district, and state levels. Each booth will also record the reason for the voter's absence, death, duplication of entry, or relocation. The ECI's aim is to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of their right to vote. The voter list will be accessible at the office of the local Village Development Officer (VDO), municipal bodies, and the ECI website.
