SIR Phase II: 'Over 50 Crore Electors Received Enumeration Forms,' Says ECI

Nearly 98.79% of the 50.97 crore electors in these States and UTs have received their enumeration forms. ( PTI )

New Delhi: More than 50 crore electors have received enumeration forms so far in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which is being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 12 states and Union Territories.

The states and Union Territories where the SIR is currently being carried out are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Lakshadweep. This also includes the election-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The second phase of the SIR has officially commenced in these States and UTs on November 4 with the distribution of enumeration forms. Since then, BLOs have been distributing the enumeration forms by visiting each household. This process will continue till December 4.

The ECI on Wednesday said that 50.35 crore electors received the enumeration forms for SIR Phase II in 12 States and UTs, and that over 8 crore forms have been digitised.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the poll panel on the second phase of SIR, till 3 pm on Wednesday, a total of 50,35,88,544 enumeration forms have been distributed by the BLOs to the electors of these nine states and three UTs.

This means 98.79 per cent of the 50,97,44,423 electors have received enumeration forms in these states and UTs.

According to the poll panel, the states and UTs where 100 per cent of the electors have received the enumeration forms are Goa and Lakshadweep.