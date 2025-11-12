SIR Phase II: Over 37 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed Among Electors In 12 States, UTs
Till 3 pm on Wednesday, a total of 37,05,68,109 enumeration forms have been distributed by the BLOs to electors in 12 states and UTs.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said more than 37 crore enumeration forms have been distributed so far as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs).
The enumeration forms have been distributed by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) among electors in these states and UTs. The states and UTs where the SIR is being conducted include Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. Additionally, this encompasses the election-bound regions of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
The second phase of the SIR has formally started in these states and UTs since November 4, with the distribution of enumeration forms. The exercise will continue till December 4. The BLOs are distributing the enumeration forms door-to-door.The SIR is expected to have an impact over 51 crore voters across the states and UTs.
According to the ECI, till 3 pm on Wednesday, a total of 37,05,68,109 enumeration forms have been distributed by the BLOs to electors in 12 states and UTs. The poll panel has also urged all recognized political parties to appoint more Booth Level Agents (BLAs), for the ongoing SIR exercise.
The primary objective of the SIR is to include each eligible voter in the electoral roll and remove those ineligible, as per the ECI.
The draft electoral-rolls will be published on December 9 and claims and objection period is from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The publication of final electoral rolls will done on February 7, 2026.
From 1951 to 2004, around nine times , the ECI had conducted SIR in the country. The last revision was done between 2002 to 2004. It may be mentioned that in the first phase, the SIR was carried out in Bihar, prior to Assembly elections in the state.
