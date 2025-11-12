ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Phase II: Over 37 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed Among Electors In 12 States, UTs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said more than 37 crore enumeration forms have been distributed so far as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs).

The enumeration forms have been distributed by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) among electors in these states and UTs. The states and UTs where the SIR is being conducted include Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. Additionally, this encompasses the election-bound regions of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The second phase of the SIR has formally started in these states and UTs since November 4, with the distribution of enumeration forms. The exercise will continue till December 4. The BLOs are distributing the enumeration forms door-to-door.The SIR is expected to have an impact over 51 crore voters across the states and UTs.

According to the ECI, till 3 pm on Wednesday, a total of 37,05,68,109 enumeration forms have been distributed by the BLOs to electors in 12 states and UTs. The poll panel has also urged all recognized political parties to appoint more Booth Level Agents (BLAs), for the ongoing SIR exercise.