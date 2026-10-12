ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Over In Punjab; Final List Has 2,01,00,727 Voters, Over 7 Lakh New Ones

Chandigarh: Following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 process for electoral rolls in Punjab, the Election Commission of India has published the final electoral rolls for all 117 Assembly constituencies in the state.

According to Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Anindita Mitra, the final roll lists a total of 2,01,00,727 voters. As many as 7,97,263 new voters were added to the list. Compared to the 1,93,94,435 voters recorded in the draft electoral roll, the number of voters in the final roll has increased by 3.64 per cent.

The CEO said that the final electoral rolls are available at the offices of District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, and Booth Level Officers. Voters can also check their names and other details on the Chief Electoral Officer Punjab's website (www.ceopunjab.gov.in) and the Election Commission's portal (www.voters.eci.gov.in).

According to the final voter list data, 1,03,76,026 male, 97,24,195 female, and 506 third-gender voters are registered in Punjab. As a result, the total number of voters in the state has crossed the 2.01 crore mark. Prior to this, there were a total of 2,14,61,043 registered voters in Punjab. This figure included 1,11,76,866 males, 1,02,83,478 females, and 699 third-gender voters.

A door-to-door voter verification drive was conducted from June 25 to August 3. Subsequently, the draft voter list was released on August 13, recording 1,93,94,435 voters. A large number of notices were issued to verify voter details during the special intensive revision process.

According to the CEO's office, notices were issued to a total of 35,49,036 voters. Following a detailed examination of documents and relevant records, and the issuance of reasoned orders, 86,038 voters were declared ineligible.

During the notice process, cases involving voters whose details could not be mapped or whose records contained discrepancies were examined. Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers conducted hearings at the village level. Decisions were taken after scrutinising the documents submitted by voters and the reports from Booth Level Officers.

Throughout this process, the CEO, 19 Roll Observers, and District Election Officers also visited various locations to verify the claims and objections received. The period for filing claims and objections ran from August 13 to September 12, while the process of issuing notices and resolving cases continued until October 8.