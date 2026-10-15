ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Out, Women's Safety In: Congress & BJP Trade Allegations Over Ankita Bhandari & Bimol Akoijam

New Delhi: In the fast-moving landscape of politics of the national capital, 24 hours often encapsulates weeks of activity. With India having entered the festive season, multiple narrative threads seem to be rushing towards some sort of a climax, ahead of Dussehra and Durga Puja early next week.

While the Opposition-led protesters take a break from occupying Delhi's streets — demanding halt in and reversal of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, along with the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar — overnight, two sensitive cases concerning women's safety have further raised the political temperature.

On one hand, the Congress has thrown its weight behind the family of Ankita Bhandari — the 19-year-old receptionist who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022 for refusing sexual favours — in their protest against a BJP-backed gubernatorial appointment.

Not to be outdone, the BJP is taking the battle to the enemy's gate by backing the demand of its fraternal student organisation, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — as they target Congress over its Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, an associate professor at CSDS, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) — who was sacked on October 9 in connection with allegations of sexual harassment.

While the circumstances of the two cases differ, the broader political debate has brought issues like women's safety, justice for victims, institutional accountability, and the role of political parties to the forefront.

So far, the Aam Aadmi Party has maintained silence on both these issues.

'Justice For Ankita Bhandari'

Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, went missing under suspicious circumstances in the intervening night of September 18 and 19, 2022. Investigations revealed she had been murdered, leading the police to arrest three individuals, including the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, and two of his associates, on September 22, 2022.

Further investigations revealed the accused had pushed Bhandari into the Chilla canal after she refused to provide sexual favours to a then-unidentified VIP guest. On August 18, 2025, the court convicted the three accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

However, Ankita’s family kept raising questions about the "VIP guest", and his political ties. In January 2026, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government handed over the case to CBI. After the "VIP" — now revealed to be former BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam — was appointed Sikkim Governor on October 12, Ankita’s parents arrived in Delhi to demand a stay on the appointment until the CBI probe is completed, and staged a sit-in protest at India Gate on Wednesday afternoon.

Anti-CEC protests in the capital (ETV Bharat)

With the anti-CEC protesters taking a pause, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi — who first highlighted the Ankita Bhandari murder case in 2022, and has maintained a keen interest in it throughout — dropped by with several high-profile Congress leaders in the evening. As if triggered into action, Delhi Police moved in during the wee hours of Thursday and took the family into custody, along with several Congress leaders who had joined the protest.