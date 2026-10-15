SIR Out, Women's Safety In: Congress & BJP Trade Allegations Over Ankita Bhandari & Bimol Akoijam
With protests against Gyanesh Kumar temporarily paused, politics heated up overnight in the capital, as BJP, Congress face questions of accountability, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
New Delhi: In the fast-moving landscape of politics of the national capital, 24 hours often encapsulates weeks of activity. With India having entered the festive season, multiple narrative threads seem to be rushing towards some sort of a climax, ahead of Dussehra and Durga Puja early next week.
While the Opposition-led protesters take a break from occupying Delhi's streets — demanding halt in and reversal of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, along with the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar — overnight, two sensitive cases concerning women's safety have further raised the political temperature.
On one hand, the Congress has thrown its weight behind the family of Ankita Bhandari — the 19-year-old receptionist who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022 for refusing sexual favours — in their protest against a BJP-backed gubernatorial appointment.
Not to be outdone, the BJP is taking the battle to the enemy's gate by backing the demand of its fraternal student organisation, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — as they target Congress over its Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, an associate professor at CSDS, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) — who was sacked on October 9 in connection with allegations of sexual harassment.
While the circumstances of the two cases differ, the broader political debate has brought issues like women's safety, justice for victims, institutional accountability, and the role of political parties to the forefront.
So far, the Aam Aadmi Party has maintained silence on both these issues.
'Justice For Ankita Bhandari'
Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, went missing under suspicious circumstances in the intervening night of September 18 and 19, 2022. Investigations revealed she had been murdered, leading the police to arrest three individuals, including the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, and two of his associates, on September 22, 2022.
Further investigations revealed the accused had pushed Bhandari into the Chilla canal after she refused to provide sexual favours to a then-unidentified VIP guest. On August 18, 2025, the court convicted the three accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
However, Ankita’s family kept raising questions about the "VIP guest", and his political ties. In January 2026, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government handed over the case to CBI. After the "VIP" — now revealed to be former BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam — was appointed Sikkim Governor on October 12, Ankita’s parents arrived in Delhi to demand a stay on the appointment until the CBI probe is completed, and staged a sit-in protest at India Gate on Wednesday afternoon.
With the anti-CEC protesters taking a pause, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi — who first highlighted the Ankita Bhandari murder case in 2022, and has maintained a keen interest in it throughout — dropped by with several high-profile Congress leaders in the evening. As if triggered into action, Delhi Police moved in during the wee hours of Thursday and took the family into custody, along with several Congress leaders who had joined the protest.
Although all of them were swiftly released, the Congress on Thursday morning launched an attack on the Central government, asserting that Ankita’s family has the right to voice their concerns and demand justice.
'Hypocrisy; Shielding Accused Sex Offender'
The allegations against Bimol Akoijam first surfaced in May 2026, when 11 female students at JNU accused him of sexual harassment. Between June and September 2026, JNU’s Internal Complaints Committee investigated the matter and recorded statements from the concerned parties. Based on their report, on October 9, the JNU administration dismissed the professor.
Meanwhile, on October 11, an FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station, based on complaints from the survivors. The police also affixed a notice at the residence of the accused MP, summoning him for questioning. Between October 12 and 14, the BJP and the ABVP intensified protests, demanding his arrest and strict action against the professor.
On Monday (October 12), the BJP Mahila Morcha marched toward the Congress headquarters, raising slogans against Rahul Gandhi and Akoijam, and burning their effigies. As the demonstration grew volatile, the police took the protesters into custody. On Wednesday evening, students led by the ABVP staged a protest at the main gate of JNU, demanding that Congress take organisational action against the accused MP.
Exchange Of Allegations
The charge directed by the BJP and the ABVP at the Congress leadership is that while the party is quick to demand accountability over allegations of sexual harassment against individuals associated with the BJP, it should display the same level of accountability now.
So far, the Congress party hasn't responded to the allegations. Meanwhile, Akoijam has denied the allegations, terming the actions taken by the university as a conspiracy against him and raising questions about its legitimacy.
As of now, both parties are firing allegations at each other, without responding to the questions raised against them. Nevertheless, the spat has brought the subject of women's safety to the fore, elevating it from a law and order issue to the centerstage of political debate, involving issues of justice, political accountability and institutional transparency.
The developments over the next few days will reveal whether the mudslinging will remain political theatre, or will transpire into something concrete — like, accountability — and eventually, improve the safety of women in public spaces.
Also Read:
- Hallmark Of Modi Govt Is To Silence Voices of Victims: Rahul On Detention Of Ankita Bhandari's Parents
- Ankita Bhandari Murder: Parents Picked Up During India Gate Protest, Released Around 5 AM
- Warped Mentality Of Protecting Criminals: Rahul Slams BJP Over Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
- JNU Harassment Row: Women BJP MPs Meet LS Speaker, Demand Action Against Akoijam