SIR Not New; Supreme Court Has Validated It: Meghwal In Lok Sabha

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday hit out at the opposition, countering their charge on the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list and said the exercise has been held multiple times since 1952 and is required to clean up electoral rolls, which change due to migration and rapid urbanisation.

Intervening in the Lok Sabha during a debate on 'election reforms', Meghwal accused the Congress party of engaging in "vote chori" (vote theft) since the first Lok Sabha elections, including rigging elections to ensure the defeat of B R Ambedkar.

He said the opposition, including the Congress, blames electronic voting machines and the SIR for their repeated defeats, but fails to introspect on the reasons. Meghwal highlighted the recent electoral situation in Bihar as an example of the opposition attempting to blame others for their losses. He said that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, carries a copy of the Constitution but does not take the time to read it.

The minister emphasised that the Modi government did not change the law regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and fellow election commissioners but rather created a framework following a March 2023 Supreme Court ruling.

He reminded members that the Supreme Court upheld the SIR in Bihar and confirmed that the Election Commission has the legal authority to undertake the cleanup of the voters' list.

The legislative department in the Law Ministry is the nodal agency to deal with Election Commission appointments, electoral laws and related rules. Meghwal noted that from 1952 to 2002, SIR was conducted multiple times, but no such exercise took place in the last two decades. A revision was necessary to address changes in the voters' list due to migration and urbanisation, which often led to electors being registered in multiple places, he said.

He mentioned that there have been instances where individuals have not had their names removed from their previous place of residence and have also registered in a new constituency.