SIR In West Bengal: SC Seeks EC's Response On TMC MPs Pleas Alleging Irregularities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Election Commission on fresh interim pleas filed by Trinamool Congress MPs alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench took note of applications filed by lawmakers Derek O Brien and Dola Sen in their pending petitions challenging the procedural actions taken in the ongoing SIR in the state.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Derek O Brien, contended before the bench that instructions by the poll body on SIR are being issued through social media platforms like WhatsApp, which made booth-level officers (BLOs) act without any formal orders. The senior advocate submitted that the poll panel has introduced a 'logical discrepancy' category of voters, who may be issued notice for a quasi-judicial hearing on their eligibility over errors or anomalies in the voter details.

The counsel representing the poll panel sought two weeks to file the replies on the pleas. The bench granted one week to the Election Commission to file a common reply on the pleas of the two TMC lawmakers, and scheduled the matter for hearing on January 19.

The plea, filed by TMC MP Deriek O'Brien, said, “The draft electoral roll was published in West Bengal on December 16, 2025, and 58,20,898 names were deleted, without any notice or personal hearing. There has been a precipitous decline from 7,66,37,529 voters after the special summary revision of 2025 to 7,08,16,616 voters on the draft Electoral Roll. This action of the ECI is contrary to its own detailed SOP for deletion of entries from the electoral roll issued in writing on 11.08.2023…”.