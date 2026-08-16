ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi SIR: Only 67 Percent Forms Digitised As Deadline Ends On Monday

New Delhi: With Monday (August 17) being the last day for the completion of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process in Delhi, only 67 per cent forms have been digitised so far.

Digitisation implies that these individuals have been successfully mapped against the older SIR-based voter lists, ensuring their votes are secure and will not be deleted from the next new voter list. Yet, there remains a risk that the votes of the remaining 33 per cent could be struck off. ETV Bharat spoke to people to understand why they haven't submitted their SIR forms and what difficulties they are facing.

Jagdish, a resident of D-Block, Pandav Nagar, explained that he hails from Uttarakhand. Although he has lived in Delhi for the past decade, he had not obtained a Delhi voter card because he wished to retain his voting rights in his native village.

As a result, he had completed the SIR process in Uttarakhand two or three months ago when it was conducted there. Since he did not have a vote registered in Delhi, he did not receive an SIR form.

Pandit Kapil Dev Tripathi, another Delhi resident, said that he had not received an SIR form. He explained that he previously resided in South Ganesh Nagar, where his vote was registered. He shifted to Pandav Nagar a few years ago. Therefore, his form was likely sent to his old address, but he received no information about it there. As a result, he neither received the form nor managed to establish contact with the BLO (Booth Level Officer).

Tripathi added that his son's form was also pending. He noted that since his wife and daughter were already registered at the current address, they had received their forms, which he had already submitted.