Delhi SIR: Only 67 Percent Forms Digitised As Deadline Ends On Monday
The deadline for submitting SIR forms in Delhi has been extended twice; CEO may once again extend the deadline for SIR process in the capital.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST|
Updated : August 16, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi: With Monday (August 17) being the last day for the completion of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process in Delhi, only 67 per cent forms have been digitised so far.
Digitisation implies that these individuals have been successfully mapped against the older SIR-based voter lists, ensuring their votes are secure and will not be deleted from the next new voter list. Yet, there remains a risk that the votes of the remaining 33 per cent could be struck off. ETV Bharat spoke to people to understand why they haven't submitted their SIR forms and what difficulties they are facing.
Jagdish, a resident of D-Block, Pandav Nagar, explained that he hails from Uttarakhand. Although he has lived in Delhi for the past decade, he had not obtained a Delhi voter card because he wished to retain his voting rights in his native village.
As a result, he had completed the SIR process in Uttarakhand two or three months ago when it was conducted there. Since he did not have a vote registered in Delhi, he did not receive an SIR form.
Pandit Kapil Dev Tripathi, another Delhi resident, said that he had not received an SIR form. He explained that he previously resided in South Ganesh Nagar, where his vote was registered. He shifted to Pandav Nagar a few years ago. Therefore, his form was likely sent to his old address, but he received no information about it there. As a result, he neither received the form nor managed to establish contact with the BLO (Booth Level Officer).
Tripathi added that his son's form was also pending. He noted that since his wife and daughter were already registered at the current address, they had received their forms, which he had already submitted.
Another voter, Mahesh Verma, stated that although he had filled out and submitted his SIR form, his mapping could not be completed. When the BLO searched the 2002 voter list, his father's vote could not be found. As a result, his own mapping did not take place. He is now waiting for the new voter list to be released before reapplying for a voter card. He mentioned that while his wife and children have been successfully mapped to their maternal grandparents — completing their digitisation — he and his brother remain unmapped.
Mukesh Tiwari, a Delhi resident, explained that he had completed his SIR process in UP, as his vote was registered in his village. Although he has lived in Delhi for 10 years, he never obtained a voter card there and did not receive a form for this process. Since he intends to keep his vote registered in his village and does not wish to get a voter card in Delhi, he did not participate in this procedure.
Deadline For SIR Form Submission Extended Twice
The deadline for submitting SIR forms in Delhi has been extended twice. Initially set for July 30, the deadline was first moved to August 8 and subsequently to August 17. However, 33 per cent of the forms have still not been submitted. According to the data released by the Chief Electoral Officer's office, 66.84 per cent of forms had been digitised by 8 pm on Saturday. This leaves the remaining voters at risk of having their votes deleted.
Regarding the digitisation of SIR forms, the South East District is emerging as the leader. However, even in the South East District, only 55.63 per cent of the forms have been digitised so far. As for the top-performing district, Outer North District ranks first in SIR form digitisation, with 75.64 per cent of forms already digitised. West District follows in second place with a 73.06 per cent digitisation rate while South West District ranks third at 72.93 per cent. The situation in other districts is similar. As a result, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer may once again extend the deadline for the SIR process in the capital.
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