SIR In Chhattisgarh: 6.4 Lakh Dead Voters Removed, Around 5 Lakh Missing; Draft List On December 23

Raipur: After completion of house-to-house verification drive, authorities in Chhattisgarh have found lakhs of missing, unverified and deceased names in the voter list. As per officials, nearly five lakh voters are missing from the state's electoral rolls, while more than 6.4 lakh have been identified as deceased, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list. The draft list will be published on December 23, 2025, and the final list will be out on February 21, 2026.

As per the instructions issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Chhattisgarh, claims and objections can be filed from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026. Notice and hearings will be conducted till February 14, 2026.

For the voter list revision exercise, house-to-house survey work began on November 4 and ended on December 19.

Under the special intensive revision, it has been found that out of more than 2.12 crore voters in the state, over six lakh (6,40,115) voters have died. During the revision, names of these 6,40,115 deceased voters have been removed from the voter list, officials said.

What happened under SIR in Chhattisgarh

House to House Survey (Enumeration Stage): From November 4 to December 18, 2025

House to House Survey completed on December 19

27,50,822 names could not be verified

Names of 6,40,115 voters will be deleted as they have died

14,26,212 voters have shifted to other places

1,71,212 duplicate voters were found

4,98,291 voters are missing

What's next?

December 23, 2025: Publication of draft voter list