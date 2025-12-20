SIR In Chhattisgarh: 6.4 Lakh Dead Voters Removed, Around 5 Lakh Missing; Draft List On December 23
Nearly five lakh voters are missing from Chhattisgarh's electoral rolls, while over 6.4 lakh have been identified as deceased during ongoing SIR exercise in Chhattisgarh.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST
Raipur: After completion of house-to-house verification drive, authorities in Chhattisgarh have found lakhs of missing, unverified and deceased names in the voter list. As per officials, nearly five lakh voters are missing from the state's electoral rolls, while more than 6.4 lakh have been identified as deceased, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list. The draft list will be published on December 23, 2025, and the final list will be out on February 21, 2026.
As per the instructions issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Chhattisgarh, claims and objections can be filed from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026. Notice and hearings will be conducted till February 14, 2026.
For the voter list revision exercise, house-to-house survey work began on November 4 and ended on December 19.
27,50,822 names could not be verified
Under the special intensive revision, it has been found that out of more than 2.12 crore voters in the state, over six lakh (6,40,115) voters have died. During the revision, names of these 6,40,115 deceased voters have been removed from the voter list, officials said.
What happened under SIR in Chhattisgarh
- House to House Survey (Enumeration Stage): From November 4 to December 18, 2025
- House to House Survey completed on December 19
- 27,50,822 names could not be verified
- Names of 6,40,115 voters will be deleted as they have died
- 14,26,212 voters have shifted to other places
- 1,71,212 duplicate voters were found
- 4,98,291 voters are missing
What's next?
December 23, 2025: Publication of draft voter list
December 23 to January 22: Claims and objections can be filed
Till February 14, 2026: Notices and hearings will be held
February 21, 2026: Final voter list will be published
Claims/Objection Process
As per the rules of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chhattisgarh State Election Commission has issued instructions in this regard, stating that claims and objections can be filed from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026. After proper enquiry of received claims/objections, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will take a decision. If required, a speaking order will be passed after the hearing.
Appeal facility is available under RP Act 1950 and Registration Rules 1960. After disposal of claims and objections, the final voter list will be published on February 21, 2026, with the approval of ECI. Voters have, therefore, been requested to check their names in the draft voter list from December 23, and file claim/objection within the given time if needed.
Chhattisgarh State Election Commission said, if details of any voter in the enumeration form do not match with the previous SIR electoral roll or database, then the Electoral Registration Officer will issue notice to such voters. After receiving the notice from the ERO/AERO of the concerned assembly area, the voter will have to submit required documents as per category.
- If birth in India is before 01.07.1987, birth date and place proof must be given.
- If birth in India is between 01.07.1987 and 02.12.2004, any document from the Commission's list proving date and place of birth must be submitted.
- If birth in India is after 02.12.2004, submit any approved document proving date and/or place of birth.
- For father, submit any approved document proving his date and/or place of birth.
- If either father or mother is not an Indian citizen, attach their valid passport and visa copy at the time of the voter’s birth.
- If birth took place outside India, attach Birth Registration Certificate issued by Indian Mission abroad.
- If citizenship has been granted through Registration/Naturalisation, submit Citizenship Registration Certificate.
- If a person is unable to submit personally, they may submit the form through BLO.
- After disposal of claims and objections, the final voter list will be published on 21.02.2026.
The state election commission said the draft voter list will be available at all polling stations and notified locations, and also on the website of Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh. All recognised political parties will receive hard and soft copies of the draft list for verification.
